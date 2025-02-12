Pierre Poilievre promises to cut Canada’s funding of global projects overseas

Pierre Poilievre promised that a new base in the Arctic would be 'up and running within two years' after he becomes prime minister and that the money for it will come from cutting 'foreign aid.'

(LifeSiteNews) – Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) leader Pierre Poilievre vowed that he would cut Canadian foreign aid given to “global” organizations and other groups worldwide should his party form the next government.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday in Iqaluit, Nunavit, about his plans for the nation’s Arctic defences, Poilievre said that funding of future bases will “100 percent” come out “of our foreign aid budget.”

“In fact, today’s announcement will actually reduce the deficit because I plan to cut foreign aid more than the full cost of the announcement that I’ve made today,” he said.

“Let me be clear: the Canadian Arctic belongs to Canadians, and Canadians will take back control of their Arctic waters, Arctic skies, and Arctic land,” he said.

“All of these improvements will be funded by dramatically cutting foreign aid, most of which or a lot of which goes to dictators, terrorists, and global bureaucracies.”

Poilievre said the cuts in foreign aid are needed because Canada has “enough problems at home.”

“We’ve got our own backyard to protect. We can’t be sending billions of dollars to other places, often, and much of it is wasted and stolen and swallowed up by bureaucracies that act against our interest,” he added.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, Global Affairs Canada (GAC) the government arm that doles out money to foreign aid projects, with a similar mandate to America’s now-embattled United States Agency for International Development (USAID), was exposed for funding several pro-LGBT and other woke projects. In fact, a GAC spokesperson recently boasted it has promoted an “inclusive, intersectional, transformative” foreign “feminist” policy for as long as Justin Trudeau has been prime minister.

When looking through the archives, some projects funded by GAC include $6,806,618.19 for “ensuring meaningful engagement through reform for gender equality” and $2,658,050 for “Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment: Disaster Resilience in Latin America and the Caribbean.”

Groups such as the Canadian Taxpayers Federation has said funding must be drastically slashed to GAC’s budget.

As reported by LifeSiteNews last week, Conservative MP Shuv Majumdar alleged that GAC had “wiped” its searchable public database “clean,” effectively “hiding where your taxpayer dollars are going,” which includes spending millions on pro-LGBT and DEI initiatives across the world.

GAC denied this was the case for the reason its database was unsearchable. As of press time, GAC notes that while its database is now working it is still having “performance slowdowns.”

