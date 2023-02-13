Pierre Poilievre promises to ‘never allow’ Canadian gov’t to impose digital ID

The Conservative Party of Canada leader's comments echo what Conservative Premier of Saskatchewan Scott Moe said earlier this month, when he made it clear in an open letter released ahead of healthcare funding negotiations with the federal government that his province will 'not share any personal medical information with the federal government.'

WINDSOR, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) – Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre visited the border city of Windsor, Ontario last week and vowed that if elected Prime Minister he “will never allow the government to impose a Digital ID.”

WATCH: Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre says he will NEVER allow the government to impose a Digital ID.pic.twitter.com/PRiaBqM34W — Élie Cantin-Nantel (@elie_mcn) February 12, 2023

He made the comment as part of a question-and-answer period during a “meet-and-greet” event on Saturday, February 11 with almost 2,000 people at the Giovanni Caboto Club in Windsor.

The packed crowd cheered loudly and applauded his answer.

Poilievre’s comments echo what Conservative Premier of Saskatchewan Scott Moe said earlier this month, when he made it clear in an open letter released ahead of healthcare funding negotiations with the federal government that his province will “not share any personal medical information with the federal government.”

Various forms of Digital ID have been rolled out in Canadian provinces, with officials saying the intention is to simplify processes that require identification. However, the potential implementation of such identification mechanisms has many worried that governments will levy the new IDs as a way of imposing mandatory digital citizenship that could be tied to funding and social programs.

Poilievre also excoriated Trudeau and the Liberal Party during his Windsor speech, saying he believes they are out of touch with the average Canadian.

Federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre visit in Windsor – where close to 1000 people showed up to listen to what he has to say. No to #DigitalID #15MinuteCities #TrudeauMustGo #FightTheCencorship #FreedomFighters pic.twitter.com/3UBQf0M4c8 — Sooshi🍁 (@Arkia) February 11, 2023

He said the Liberals want you to “pay up and shut up … stop all your complaining about food prices going up 12 percent.”

Poilievre said that it was “easy for him [Trudeau] to think” that things are going well for the average Canadian because he and other elites are “rolling around Davos in a nice limousine.”

He added that there is “pain on the faces that Justin Trudeau does not see” due to his distance from the average Canadian.

