Pierre Poilievre rebukes Conservative MP’s opposition to abortion, homosexual ‘marriage’

Pierre Poilievre said that if he becomes prime minister, ‘no laws or rules will be passed that restrict’ abortion, and homosexual ‘marriage’ ‘will remain legal,’ disavowing the pro-life and pro-family views of Conservative MP Arnold Viersen.

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre vowed never to oppose abortion or homosexual “marriage” after a Conservative member of parliament (MP) voiced pro-life and pro-family views.

In a May 31 episode of Liberal MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith’s podcast, Conservative MP Arnold Viersen revealed that he would support legislation to protect the unborn from abortion and opposes same-sex “marriage.”

“We are the only country in the world with no pre-born protective rights,” Viersen noted, adding that he is “happy to wear the social conservative banner. I’m 100 percent pro-life.”

“We want our country to be in a position where nobody needs to have an abortion. We have solid families that want to have children — that’s a pipe dream for sure, we live in a fallen world, but that is the dream and the hope,” he continued.

“We want the humanity of the pre-born to be recognized,” he explained.

Viersen also stated that if given the opportunity, he would “vote ‘gay marriage’ down.”

Just days after Viersen’s statements, Poilievre issued a counter statement, declaring that he and the Conservative Party do not share Viersen’s pro-life and pro-family values.

“As our party’s policy book, adopted by party members, has said for years, ‘a Conservative Government will not support any legislation to regulate abortion.’ When I am prime minister, no laws or rules will be passed that restrict women’s reproductive choices. Period,” Poilievre said in a media statement.

He also disagreed with Viersen’s stance on homosexuality, saying, “Canadians are free to love and marry who they choose,” falsely equating homosexual relationships with “love.”

“Same sex marriage is legal, and it will remain legal when I am prime minister, full stop,” Poilievre said.

“I will lead a small government that minds its own business, letting people make their own decisions about their love lives, their families, their bodies, their speech, their beliefs and their money,” he said, failing to explain why unborn babies do not have a right to decide if they can live or die and ignoring the devastating effects of homosexuality on individuals and society.

Additionally, on June 1, Viersen, likely prompted by Poilievre, published a statement saying that his views are his own and do not represent the Conservative Party.

“My comments don’t represent the positions of the leader, nor the policies passed by Conservative Party members themselves,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“On these issues, the status quo will remain under a Conservative government,” he continued. “That is the reality. The leader has been extremely clear on that, both now and previously.”

However, this should not come as a surprise to Canadians, as Poilievre has consistently shown to only be socially conservative when it favors his campaign.

In December, Poilievre’s wife Anaida made headlines for championing the couple’s pro-abortion views. Poilievre has been previously “red lighted” by Campaign Life Coalition (CLC), which rates politicians on their commitment to pro-life and pro-family values.

CLC noted that, “In the 2022 leadership debates, Poilievre flatly stated that he is ‘pro-choice’ and ‘pro-choix’ on abortion, in both official languages.”

Similarly, Poilievre has previously voiced his support for homosexual “marriage.” Additionally, Poilievre delayed distancing himself from LGBT indoctrination of children until he felt that public opinion was with the pro-family movement.

The Conservative leader is known for waiting to make strong statements until after the public reacts. In fact, in February, Poilievre muzzled his own MPs from speaking Alberta’s ban on “transitioning” children, only to come out days later in favor of the move after public support for Alberta’s policy rolled in.

Despite his statements in favor of the pro-family movement’s opposition to puberty blockers, he has refrained from pledging any action if he were elected prime minister, choosing instead to insist that such matters are best left under provincial jurisdiction.

Similarly, Poilievre was notably missing at the Million Person March against LGBT indoctrination in schools last September and, much like the Alberta situation, even went as far as having his office tell his caucus to refrain from making any statements about the movement.

This led many online to accuse the Conservative leader of cowardice and having missed a good opportunity to rally his grassroots base.

Following the outcry of Poilievre’s muzzling of MPs, along with overwhelming evidence that conservative Canadians are in favor of pro-family legislation, Poilievre voiced support for parental rights and blasted Trudeau for “demonizing concerned parents.”

