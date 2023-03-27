Pierre Poilievre says he urged Joe Biden to drop U.S. COVID jab border mandate in recent visit

Recalling his conversation with Biden, Poilievre said that 'millions of good, decent, honorable people... are discriminated against at the border, and I encouraged the president to lift those restrictions to allow them freedom of mobility across our southern border.'

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) –– Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) leader Pierre Poilievre last week told U.S. President Joe Biden that America should lift its ongoing COVID jab border mandate, which he said has led to the discrimination of “millions of good” people who chose not to get the novel shots.

“I encouraged the President to remove vaccine mandates on Canadians crossing into the United States,” said Poilievre during a press conference last Friday, recounting his personal visit with Biden.

“The U.S. government no longer requires vaccination for its own citizens to cross the border, Canada allows Americans who are unvaccinated to come here,” he continued.

Poilievre added that there are “millions of good, decent, honorable people, who through a personal medical decision are discriminated against at the border, and I encouraged the president to lift those restrictions to allow them freedom of mobility across our southern border.”

Last Friday, after his meeting with Biden, Poilievre tweeted, “Millions of good decent Canadians are blocked from travelling to the U.S. because of vaccine mandates that protect no one.”

Millions of good decent Canadians are blocked from travelling to the U.S. because of vaccine mandates that protect no one. I encouraged President Biden to lift these mandates, so our people have the freedom to travel across the border. — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) March 24, 2023

“I encouraged President Biden to lift these mandates, so our people have the freedom to travel across the border,” wrote Poilievre.

Biden arrived in Canada last Thursday for an official two-day state visit. He met with both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as well as Poilievre, one-on-one.

During his visit, Biden also addressed Canada’s parliament.

Biden’s visit came on the heels of the looming China election meddling scandal, which Poilievre noted he brought up with him during his visit.

“Poilievre discussed foreign interference in Canadian elections, committed to supporting common national defense interests, and to invest in the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) to keep our people safe,” said Poilievre in a statement last Friday.

As it stands right now, Canadians and other non-U.S. citizens are still banned from entering the United States via air or land unless they have had the COVID shots.

Upon entering the U.S., one must self-attest to their COVID jab status, if asked by a border agent.

The air and land travel ban on unvaccinated foreigners comes from Biden’s “proclamation advancing the safe resumption of global travel during the COVID-19 pandemic,” which was first issued in 2021 but revised in April 2022.

In January of 2023, the Biden administration quietly extended the COVID jab mandate for foreign visitors until at least April 10.

It is not clear if the mandate will be extended again, as due to pressure from House Republicans, the White House announced that its federal COVID emergency declarations, which should be noted are separate policies, would be allowed to expire in May.

The mandate comes from the U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA), which claims it is needed to “limit the risk that COVID-19, including variants of the virus that causes COVID-19, is introduced, transmitted, and spread.”

The U.S. government’s determination to keep in place its COVID border jab mandate comes despite the fact that COVID-19 vaccine trials have never produced evidence that the jabs stop infection or reduce transmission.

In fact, there is strong evidence that the COVID “vaccinated” are just as likely to carry and transmit the COVID virus as the unvaccinated.

The Canadian federal government ended all COVID mandates, including its border mandate, last October, making the U.S. one of only a handful of countries in the world that does not allow unjabbed non-citizens to enter the country.

This rule is mostly enforced at the U.S.-Canada land border, as well as for those travelling to the U.S via air.

Some have noted that the enforcement of this policy seems to present a double standard, as hundreds of illegal aliens cross daily into the U.S. from its southern border with Mexico, almost unfettered, due to the Biden administration’s relaxed approach to unlawful entry into the country.

Share











