Pierre Poilievre says he will ‘cooperate’ with Mark Carney to resolve Trump tariff dispute

'I’ve already told the prime minister that we are happy to cooperate any way we can to bring about an end to this unnecessary dispute,' Poilievre said.

(LifeSiteNews) –– Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre said he is willing to work with the Mark Carney Liberal government when it comes to resolving the ongoing tariff dispute with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Before Parliament resumed on Monday, Poilievre, who is not currently a sitting MP, met with his caucus to talk about his party’s plan to deal with the Carney Liberals.

His initial meeting with MPs was open to the media and saw Poilievre confirm he is ready to work with Carney to stop all tariffs from the United States.

“I’ve already told the prime minister that we are happy to cooperate any way we can to bring about an end to this unnecessary dispute and restore, not just our sovereignty, but also tariff-free access to the most successful international trading arrangement in the world,” said Poilievre.

However, Poilievre added that Carney was placing his “elbows down” in terms of negotiating some counter-tariff exemptions against the United States.

“Despite the prime minister’s double speak, we will work, as I said, to help him try and get a trade deal to put an end to the tariffs,” noted Poilievre.

Poilievre last week hinted that the Conservative Party would not fully oppose all the legislation Carney’s Liberal government brings forward.

Judicial recounts from the 2025 federal election have given the Conservative Party two new seats, with one candidate winning by just four votes.

Poilievre had lost his seat to his Liberal rival in the April election, which he had held for decades, which many saw as putting his role as leader of the party in jeopardy.

However, Conservative-elect MP Damien Kurek, who garnered over 80 percent of the vote in a Conservative-safe riding in Alberta, has since said he is going to vacate his seat to allow Poilievre to run a by-election and rejoin Parliament.

Carney ran his election campaign by claiming the Conservative Party would bow to Trump’s demands, despite the fact the party never said such things.

Many political pundits have said that Carney owes his win to Trump, as the U.S. president suggested on multiple occasions that he would rather work with Carney than Poilievre.

Trump has routinely suggested that Canada become an American state in recent months, often making such statements while talking about or implementing trade tariffs on Canadian goods.

Share











