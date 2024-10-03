Pierre Poilievre says he will encourage adoption but won’t take action against abortion

Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre, who himself was adopted, has confirmed that he will not introduce any legislation to limit or end abortion but plans to encourage adoption as the 'greater good.'

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre says he plans to promote adoption if elected prime minister, but confirmed that he will not take any action against abortion, which kills hundreds of babies each day in Canada.

In a September letter to a pro-life supporter, Poilievre confirmed that his government would not introduce any legislation to limit or end abortion, but that he plans to encourage adoption as the “greater good.” Poilievre himself was given up for adoption by his 16-year-old birth mother.

“While my government will not introduce or pass a law banning abortions, there are many other ways to support women who want to bring a child into the world,” he wrote in a letter to 83-year-old Saskatoon pro-life advocate Don Plemel, which was shared with LifeSiteNews by Campaign Life Coalition.

The response came after Plemel had asked Poilievre why he is now “pro-choice” despite once being a “strong pro-lifer.”

“Why is it so hard for politicians to understand that abortion is murder?” Plemel had asked. “Why is it so hard for them to get it through their thick skulls that human life begins at conception? A majority of biologists have proven this.”

While Poilievre failed to explain why he supports the murder of the unborn, he thanked Plemel for his message and claimed that pro-lifers are welcome in the Conservative Party. While it is true that there are truly pro-life Conservative MPs, there seems to be a trend within the party to push these voices to the outskirts, thereby reducing their influence.

Continuing in his response to the pro-lifer, Poilievre wrote, “I do not believe that abortion should be the only option available to women faced with an unexpected pregnancy. We can ease the challenges of putting a child up for adoption by supporting women through all nine months of pregnancy.”

“I will also stand up against attempts by the government to attack organizations that help pregnant women,” added the politician. “I believe focusing on bills that promote adoption and help pregnant women through crises would do greater good.”

Poilievre’s statement comes after he recently declared he would not change the “law on abortion” after being called a phony “pro-choice” advocate by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The stated unwillingness to legislate against abortion in any capacity comes despite the fact that Canada has no abortion laws at all, meaning the deadly practice is permissible up until the moment of birth.

According to CLC, abortion has killed over four million preborn babies in Canada since being decriminalized in 1969.

As disappointing as Poilievre’s statements are to pro-lifers, they are consistent with his voting record and recent interviews. Poilievre has a poor track record on issues of life and family, with Campaign Life Coalition (CLC) having given him a “red light” rating.

Moreover, Poilievre’s wife Anaida also supports abortion. She made headlines last December for championing the couple’s pro-abortion views.

Poilievre’s stance has caused many pro-lifers to lament the state of the Conservative Party, which for years has effectively abandoned the fight against abortion and adopted the extreme position of the Liberals and far-left New Democrats.

“While Poilievre would do some good for the pro-life movement, he is no champion of the preborn,” CLC’s Pete Baklinski wrote in an op-ed for the National Post.

“The pro-life movement needs a true champion,” he declared.

