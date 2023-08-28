Pierre Poilievre says ‘parental rights’ trump ‘government’s rights’ in education

While Pierre Poilievre didn't say whether he plans to attend the much-anticipated 'Million Person March' against gender ideology in schools, the normally pro-LGBT politician did say that 'parents should be the final authority on the values and the lessons that are taught to children.'

(LifeSiteNews) –– The leader of the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) Pierre Poilievre said when it comes to what kids are taught in public schools, “parental rights come before the government’s rights” and parents alone have the final say on what their kids learn.

The pro-parenting comments from Poilievre, a father of two, were made during an interview with a Canadian Hindi television channel Awaz Entertainment last week, and were in response to a question asking the Conservative leader if he plans to attend the “Million Person March” against gender ideology, a Muslim-led protest against the LGBT agenda being planned for September 20 in Ottawa.

While Poilievre didn’t say whether he plans to attend the much-anticipated protest, as he doesn’t know “enough” about it, the normally pro-LGBT politician did say that “parents should be the final authority on the values and the lessons that are taught to children.”

“I believe in parental rights, and parental rights come before the government’s rights,” he said.

Poilievre’s comments come in light of growing opposition in Canada regarding radical transgender ideology being taught in schools, which not only impacts children, but also those in education who voice their opposition to such teaching such as school board trustees.

While Poilievre’s track-record indicates support for both abortion and the LGBT agenda, this is not the first time in recent memory he has opted to take the side of parents in the ongoing debate. In June, Poilievre told reporters that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should “butt out” of the province of New Brunswick’s decision to keep parents informed about the gender “identity” of students, urging the prime minister to “[l]et parents raise kids.”

While Poilievre has yet to put forth any potential policy prescriptions to protect parental rights on the federal level, several premiers have begun to do so at the provincial level.

Last week the province of Saskatchewan under its premier, Scott Moe, announced a slew of pro-parental policies regarding gender and sexual education in public schools.

Premier of Manitoba Heather Stefanson also recently chimed in on the issue, promising that if her Progressive Conservative government is re-elected this fall she will enhance parental rights by mandating that schools inform parents if their child wants to identify as a different “gender.”

And last month, the New Brunswick Progressive Conservatives failed to trigger a leadership review of Premier Blaine Higgs over his decision to add parental protections to its “Gender Identity” policy for public schools.

While LGBT activists have gone after the likes of Higgs and Moe for their slight pushback against gender ideology, a recent Leger poll has shown that Canadians in general are in favor of supporting parental rights in education, especially regarding what material is being shared with children.

