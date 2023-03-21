Pierre Poilievre says Trudeau has lost ‘confidence’ of intelligence community over Chinese election scandal

'I think our intelligence community is very worried about what the Prime Minister is covering up and keeping secret. He's putting his own partisan interests ahead of our national interests.'

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) –– Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) leader Pierre Poilievre said directly that Canada’s intelligence community is in an “open revolt” against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in light of ongoing revelations by a whistleblower from the intelligence community that the Communist Chinese regime is meddling in Canada’s elections.

“First of all, it is clear that Justin Trudeau has lost the confidence of our intelligence community. And there is an open revolt against the prime minister,” noted Poilievre while speaking to media last week.

“I think our intelligence community is very worried about what the Prime Minister is covering up and keeping secret. He’s putting his own partisan interests ahead of our national interests.”

Poilievre’s comments come in light of the recent brewing scandal surrounding a Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) official, who has been steadily leaking information showing that the Communist Chinese Party (CCP) has been allegedly interfering in Canada’s most recent federal elections.

Last Friday, the CSIS official who has been leaking confidential information to the Globe and Mail released an opinion piece detailing in full the reasons behind the leaking of information.

The official noted that the decision to leak the information was not “partisan” but due to inaction at higher levels, the public deserved to know the truth about how Canada’s election integrity is at stake of foreign meddling.

Opposition parties, notably the CPC, have been for weeks demanding that Trudeau launch a full, independent, public inquiry over the China election meddling scandal.

Earlier today, under threat of his government being potentially forced to face a confidence vote, Trudeau said his Chief of Staff Katie Telford will now appear before the House Affairs committee to testify concerning alleged interference in Canada’s elections by China.

This afternoon, the CPC will force a vote on a motion in the House of Commons to look into the election meddling scandal.

Trudeau, under mounting pressure to investigate alleged CCP interference, last week appointed an “independent special rapporteur” to look into the matter, in lieu of requesting a public inquiry, something that MPs from all opposition parties had requested.

However, the “independent” rapporteur is former Governor General David Johnston, who is a longtime family friend of the Trudeaus and is a current member of the allegedly CCP-linked Pierre Elliot Trudeau Foundation.

Poilievre said Johnston being appointed the rapporteur shows that Trudeau is not being open and transparent in getting to the truth regarding CCP election interference.

Canada’s allies don’t’ trust ‘weak’ Trudeau, says Poilievre

Poilievre said that Trudeau has “ruined” Canada’s relationship with fellow nations, such as Great Britain, Australia, and the United States.

“They no longer trust our government. They’ve cut Trudeau out of key discussions like the Quad and the other alliances that they’re building to protect their national security and interests,” said Poilievre.

“Our allies don’t trust Justin Trudeau. They see him as weak. They see him as incapable of defending international security. And increasingly, Canada is isolated from its allies because Trudeau has failed to act in our national interest and in the interest of our, the security of our allies.”

While the overall scandal has been brewing for some time, the issue really took off on February 17 when the Globe and Mail, citing Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) documents, reported that “an orchestrated machine was operating in Canada with two primary aims: to ensure that a minority Liberal government was returned in 2021, and that certain Conservative candidates identified by China were defeated.”

Matters were made worse on February 24 when Global News broke a story that showed Trudeau was made aware of these allegations but did not take action.

Last week, former Canadian ambassador to China David Mulroney said there is “abundant evidence” showing how the Communist Chinese Party (CCP) has in place a long-term plan to persuade and groom Canadian politicians at all levels of government to be favorable to the regime.

During testimony before the House of Commons ethics committee last week as well, Chinese-Canadian filmmaker Cheuk Kwan revealed that he witnessed firsthand proxies of the CCP take busloads of people to vote for their preferred nomination candidate.

