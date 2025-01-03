Pierre Poilievre tells Jordan Peterson that pro-life Leslyn Lewis will be part of his cabinet

While MP Leslyn Lewis is well-known for being pro-life and would be a welcomed cabinet choice by social conservatives, Pierre Poilievre also told Jordan Peterson that he plans to appoint the notoriously pro-LGBT MP Melissa Lantsman.

(LifeSiteNews) –– Leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, Pierre Poilievre, confirmed in a Thursday interview with popular Canadian psychologist Dr. Jordan Peterson that if and when he forms government following this year’s election, pro-life MP Leslyn Lewis will be a part of his dream cabinet “team.”

“Dr. Leslyn Lewis is our shadow minister of infrastructure and she’s doing a great job in talking about how we can rebuild the infrastructure of the country,” Poilievre told Peterson when asked which of his MPs would be “key” in his administration.

Poilievre also mentioned three other names to Peterson, including former Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer, who claims to be pro-life but was soft on the issue while serving as party leader, along with recently-elected anti-woke MP Jamil Jivani. He also mentioned MP Melissa Lantsman, however, who self-identifies as a lesbian and is known as being pro-LGBT.

Peterson’s over hour-long interview with Poilievre touched on many issues, including rising crime, immigration levels and taxes under the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, as well as foreign relations with the soon-to-be U.S President Donald Trump.

Shortly after the interview aired, the official Liberal Party of Canada X account accused Poilievre of going on a podcast “sponsored by an anti-abortion group,” as the episode of Peterson’s show was sponsored in part by a pro-life organization called “PreBorn!”

In reply, Director of Political Operations for Campaign Life Coalition (CLC) Jack Fonseca blasted the Liberal Party, accusing them of “just love killing babies.”

Pierre Poilievre just went on a podcast sponsored by an anti-abortion group. New year, same anti-choice Conservatives. pic.twitter.com/wnOGasLUVo — Liberal Party (@liberal_party) January 3, 2025

“Like ghouls, you constantly lust for the blood of preborn babies. Like a blood-thirsty vampire deserves a stake to the heart, the Liberal Party richly deserves the electoral destruction it’s about to get,” he wrote on X.

As for Lewis, she rose to become known as one of the most outspoken Conservative MPs in caucus by sharing both pro-life and pro-freedom views. She also ran as a rival to Poilievre in the 2022 party’s leadership race.

Lewis finished in a respectable third in the leadership race with 9.7 percent of vote. She was the sole pro-life candidate in the running and had garnered the full support of Campaign Life Coalition.

She ran a campaign on faith, freedom, and family. She was not shy in speaking openly about abortion and euthanasia during her campaign as well as stating her objection to vaccine and travel mandates.

“I am pro-life, I believe that life is sacred and that every life should be treated with equal value, dignity and respect,” Lewis said at the time.

As for Jivani, he has made a number of public statements in support of parental rights and against the so-called diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) agenda. He also recently launched an initiative calling on “all levels of government” to put an end to “anti-Christian bigotry.”

Campaign Life Coalition has given Jivani a “yellow light” rating because he chose not to complete their election survey. As such, his full views on pro-life and pro-family issues are not clear. However, CLC noted “during his career as a conservative-leaning radio broadcaster, Jamil often expressed views that were sympathetic to the pro-life and pro-family cause.”

Poilievre himself has been previously “red lighted” by CLC for his “pro-choice” views.

Share











