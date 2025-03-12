Pierre Poilievre warns globalist Mark Carney will ‘sell out Canada for his personal profit’

Pierre Poilievre said that Canada has never 'had a prime minister so compromised as Mark Carney.'

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – Mark Carney, Canada’s next prime minister, claimed his transition will be “quick,” but Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre warned that once Carney becomes PM he will quickly “sell out Canada.”

Carney told reporters on Monday that while he is “not prime minister yet,” he has spoken with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau “at length on issues around the transition.”

“It’ll be quick,” Carney said. He added, “The truth is you will be seeing probably more of me than you want.”

On Sunday night the Liberal Party of Canada elected Carney, a former Governor of the Bank of England, as their new leader. As the old leader of the party, Justin Trudeau, was Canada’s prime minister, Carney will fill that role without a federal election.

The leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, Pierre Poilievre, warned reporters on Monday that Carney will just be like Trudeau, adding that the new PM will make everything worse for the nation, especially when dealing with U.S. President Donald Trump.

“Donald Trump’s going to have a briefing on his desk of all of Mark Carney’s American investments, and he is going to leverage all of Carney’s profit motive against the interests of the Canadian people,” said Poilievre.

The Leader of the Opposition said that Carney was elected by the “Liberal establishment.”

“And we know Carney will sell out Canada for his personal profit. He’s already done it. He’s done it his entire time as a corporate insider,” he added.

Carney beat his three opponents by a large margin, getting 85.9 percent of the vote.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, Carney has admitted he is an “elitist” and a “globalist.”

In addition to ties to the World Economic Forum, Carney has history of promoting or endorsing anti-life and anti-family agendas, including abortion and LGBT-related efforts.

LifeSiteNews earlier this week published a report highlighting an exposé by investigative journalist Sam Cooper, who claims there is compelling evidence Carney is strongly influenced by an “elite network” of foreign actors including those with ties to communist China and the World Economic Forum.

RELATED: Globalist’ Mark Carney to replace Justin Trudeau as Canada’s prime minister

‘Profit’ before Canadians

Poilievre said that when it comes to Carney, he will put “profits ahead of our people.”

The conservative leader said that Canada has “never had a prime minister with such a conflict of interest.”

“We’ve never had a prime minister so compromised as Mark Carney,” he said.

“Now Mark Carney is trying to hide from his record over the last five years of advising Trudeau in favor of raising carbon taxes, money, leading inflation and blocking resources.”

Poilievre noted how Carney “supported the higher taxes in Canada” while at the same time “investing in coal in the United States.”

“He also opposed Canadian oil pipelines, while at the same time buying pipelines in the Middle East,” he added.

“He opposed millions of dollars of financial interest that are counter to Canada’s interests. He is getting richer by making Canadians poorer.”

It is anticipated that Trudeau will formally resign as PM this week, and Carney will then be sworn in as leader of Canada.

According to the Globe and Mail, Carney will probably call an election before Parliament, prorogued by Trudeau for months, resumes. A general election is expected to take place in late April or early May.

Share











