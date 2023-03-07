Pierre Poilievre will not punish Conservative MPs who met with pro-Freedom Convoy European politician

Canadian MPs Leslyn Lewis, Colin Carrie, and Dean Allison were denounced by leftists for meeting with European MP Christine Anderson. who was accused by liberals of having racial views.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) leader Pierre Poilievre says he will not remove from his caucus three MPs who met with pro-Freedom Convoy Member of European Parliament Christine Anderson two weeks ago.

Asked yesterday by reporters if he would remove MPs Leslyn Lewis, Colin Carrie, and Dean Allison from the party, Poilievre said “no.”

He then ripped Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s history of wearing “blackface” instead of elaborating on why he chose to allow the three MPs to stay in the party.

“Right now, what I’m more concerned about is the vile and racist views of the prime minister, who after over half of his adult life dressed up in vile racist costumes so many times that he cannot remember them all,” Poilievre said.

“You should be asking him, how many times did he dress up in these costumes? How many other times, how many other times are there that we don’t know about?”

After reporters pressed Poilievre to elaborate on why he was keeping the three MPs in the party, he said that if he “ever” finds out one of his MPs or candidates dressed up in “racist” costumes, they would be kicked out.

Liberal MPs, including Trudeau, accused Anderson after her meeting with the CPC MPs of having racist views.

Anderson, of Germany’s Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) party, was in Canada recently meeting with various people related to the Freedom Convoy, including one of the movement’s leaders, Tamara Lich.

Two weeks ago, photos emerged online of Anderson meeting with Lewis, Carrie, and Allison. After the pictures made the rounds online, Poilievre issued a statement, saying, “Anderson’s views are vile and have no place in our politics.”

Poilievre then came under immense fire after he referred to Anderson’s political views as “vile.”

Last week, Lewis said Trudeau should resign for “denigrating Black people” after he criticized her for meeting with Anderson.

Anderson defended herself after learning of Poilievre’s remarks, telling True North that at no point did she express “hateful and racist views, as [Poilievre] puts it.”

“No one gets to define me … not even Mr. Poilievre. You do not get to define me. I know what I stand for. I know what I fight for,” she said, adding, “And I know that I will never cater to any democratic leader or any elected government that does not act in the best interest of the people.”

Members of the AfD party advocate for less immigration and have been critical of Islam’s impact on Europe, notably through mass migration.

Anderson has also been critical of extreme forms of Islam prevalent in countries such as Afghanistan, accusing them of mistreating women.

In 2021, Trudeau called people who chose not to get the abortion-tainted experimental COVID shots “racist” and “misogynist,” and then asked if Canadians should “tolerate these people.”

He also said in 2022 that Freedom Convoy supporters were a “fringe minority” with “unacceptable” views.

However, as noted by LifeSiteNews journalist Kennedy Hall in an opinion piece last year, “Trudeau is the real racist, as he is completely out of touch with who supports the movement.”

“Justin Trudeau has labeled a diverse group of freedom loving Canadians as racist and extremist, yet he is well-known to have worn blackface on at least three occasions and to have admitted he can’t remember the actual number of his offenses,” Hall wrote.

