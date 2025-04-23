Pierre Poilievre’s election platform pledges to uphold abortion until birth in Canada

Pierre Poilievre's newly released Conservative platform pledges to uphold the status quo on abortion, allowing the killing of the unborn for any reason until the moment of birth.

(LifeSiteNews) — Leader Pierre Poilievre’s newly released Conservative Party platform includes a promise to never restrict abortion in Canada, which is currently permitted through all nine months of pregnancy.

“There will be no laws, rules or regulations passed restricting abortion,” reads Poilievre’s Conservative Party platform released on April 18, which means that if elected, a Conservative government would maintain the status quo of Canada’s abortion regime, which allows the deadly practice to be carried out for any reason until the moment of birth. Pro-lifers immediately responded to the new platform with outrage.

“The Conservative Party essentially stated that it will prevent members from working to end the greatest human rights violation of modern times—the murder of preborn children by abortion,” wrote Campaign Life Coalition’s Pete Baklinski.

"The Conservative Party essentially stated that it will prevent members from working to end the greatest human rights violation of modern times—the murder of preborn children by abortion," wrote Campaign Life Coalition's Pete Baklinski.

“In other words, under a @PierrePoilievre Conservative government, the killing of our weakest and most vulnerable brothers and sisters will continue,” he continued. “Shame.”

It is worth noting that the new platform is actually just recommitting to the now-twenty-year-old position of the Conservative Party under former Prime Minister Stephen Harper, who likewise adopted a policy of limitless abortion.

The direct pro-abortion statement comes after Poilievre told voters it is a “guarantee” his government would “never” restrict abortion in Canada.

Under this platform, Poilievre’s Conservatives hold the exact position on abortion as the Liberal Party under Mark Carney and the New Democratic Party under Jagmeet Singh.

That being said, Poilievre’s platform stops short of Liberal Prime Minister Mark Carney’s, which now includes using taxpayer money to establish a “new” embryo-destroying in vitro fertilization (IVF) program so that “2SLGBTQI+ Canadians” can obtain children.

It remains to be seen how the Conservative Party will treat or respond to any abortion-restriction efforts made by its MPs, some of whom still profess a pro-life ethic. A list of such MPs can be found on CLC’s website here.

In addition to abortion being infallibly defined as murder by the Catholic Church, the Church also correctly asserts that the immorality of abortion is found in the natural law and thus is knowable merely through the use of reason. In practical terms, this means that nobody, regardless of faith, is capable of making coherent case in favor of abortion under any circumstances.

