Piers Morgan ‘nukes’ Obama, Clooney, Democrats who lied about Joe Biden’s mental health

(LifeSiteNews) — During a lighthearted discussion between Fox News’ Jimmy Failla and guest Piers Morgan, the duo delivered body blows to high-profile Democrats who attempted to hide then-President Joe Biden’s clearly visible mental decline from the American people.

“Let’s be clear about Obama and the George Clooneys, and the others,” Morgan began in a video clip posted on X by Overton News that said that Morgan then went “scorched earth.”

“A month before that terrible debate — where the world saw Joe Biden laid bare in a most embarrassing manner — they all had a fundraiser in Los Angeles,” Morgan recounted.

“They raised millions and millions and millions for a guy that they all knew — Obama had to lead him off the stage — they all knew that he was unfit for office, but they were prepared to perpetrate this lie on the American people,” he explained.

“So I have zero sympathy for any of them and all they’re trying to do now is they’re all trying to position themselves as the one who shouldn’t be blamed,” the incredulous Briton said. “Clooney’s like, ‘But I blew the whistle!’ and other people are like, ‘Only because Obama told you to!’”

“And to be clear, Obama only told him to after the checks cleared at the fundraiser,” added Failla, egging Morgan on.

“He (Obama) literally led him (Biden) off the stage. Do you remember that video?” Morgan asked.

“Yes, I do!” Failla exclaimed. “He grabbed him by the hand and they told us it was a ‘cheap fake.’”

“And anyone who questioned this was being unbelievably unfair to a brilliant-minded guy at the top of his game,” Morgan said. “That was the briefing from the White House Press Room.”

“Do you know what the craziest part of the whole story is?” Failla asked.

Looking forward to the next presidential election, Failla said, “If you look out at the field, Biden’s actually the Democrat’s best option in 2028,” eliciting laughs from his audience.

“Wait——dead or alive!” said Morgan, one-upping his host to the delight, applause, and cheers of the crowd in the Fox News studio.

NEW – Piers Morgan just nuked Obama, Clooney, and the entire Democratic establishment—accusing them of knowingly lying to the American people to keep Biden in power. “They all knew that he was unfit for office but they were prepared to perpetrate this lie on the American… pic.twitter.com/mxTpx51WSK — Overton (@overton_news) April 6, 2025

