‘Plan your future, not your abortion’: Pro-life groups respond to Gavin Newsom’s billboards with their own

'The billboards are intended to remind people of the inconvenient truth that the main driver of abortion is irresponsible sexual activity.'

COLUMBUS, Ohio (LifeSiteNews) – Last September, California Governor Gavin Newsom’s campaign paid to promote abortion via public billboards in seven states, including Ohio. Some of Newsom’s billboards used the words of Jesus to invite women to travel to California for abortions: “Love your neighbor as yourself. There is no commandment greater than these.” – Mark 12:31

In response to Newsom’s blasphemous billboards, The Coalition for an Abortion-Free Future is placing billboards in the exact same locations as Newsom posted his pro-abortion billboards. One such billboard is in Columbus, Ohio.

“We need to have a conversation in this country – including in the pro-life movement – about the true cause of most abortions,” said coalition spokesman Mark Harrington. “The billboards are intended to remind people of the inconvenient truth that the main driver of abortion is irresponsible sexual activity.”

The most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that 86.3% of abortions are performed on unmarried women. The abortion ratio was 46 abortions per 1,000 live births for married women and 412 abortions per 1,000 live births for unmarried women – a nine-fold difference.

If men and women stopped having sex outside of relationships truly committed to protecting the lives of the babies they create (marriage), the demand for abortion would largely disappear. Pro-life resources could then focus on helping families welcome their unexpected additions.

The Coalition for an Abortion-Free Future is made up of national pro-life organizations committed to saving children in the womb and ending abortion. The billboard, and more details about why sex ought to be reserved for marriage, can be viewed at AbortionLessFuture.com.

Gavin Newsom is committing blasphemy by using Sacred Scripture to promote abortion

