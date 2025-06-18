Planned Parenthood admits to giving minors transgender hormones after Live Action exposé

The abortion giant refused to deny claims it hands out hormones to teens on demand after a Live Action sting exposed the practice.

(Live Action) — The day after Live Action released its undercover investigation into how easy it is to obtain cross-sex hormones from Planned Parenthood, the abortion giant did not deny the allegations against it. Rather, it seemed to double down on its pro-hormone stance for minors despite the dangers.

Key takeaways

On May 7, Live Action released its undercover report exposing how quickly minors and young people can obtain cross-sex hormones from Planned Parenthood.

An undercover investigator, posing as a 16-year-old, was told that she didn’t need counseling in order to receive hormones from Planned Parenthood and that the hormones could be prescribed to her on the same day of her first appointment.

A Minnesota Planned Parenthood told the investigator, “Yes, you can legally get hormones under 18.”

Planned Parenthood confirmed that it does provide what it considers “age-appropriate” gender treatments.

The details

Investigator Savannah Evans called Planned Parenthood facilities across the nation posing as a 16-year-old inquiring about cross-sex hormones. She explained during a live stream event, “I called dozens of clinics, and they never once referred me to counseling or asked if I’d talked to my parents. They just wanted to schedule me right away and get me on hormones. They didn’t question anything, even when I told them I had just decided last week. That consistency across states was the most shocking part.”

Planned Parenthood affiliates told Evans that she was “good” to be seen by them as a 16-year-old and that her mother would not have to be with her for the entire appointment. She was assured that she would get hormones prescribed to her at her first appointment and would have them in hand by the next day.

On May 8, Planned Parenthood Action Fund included a note about the Live Action investigation in its “daily tipsheet” called “The Quickie,” in which it called the investigation a “smear campaign” but did not deny what the investigation exposed.

“[T]hese calls try and fail to bring into question the high medical standards of Planned Parenthood health centers,” it said. “The reality is that Planned Parenthood health centers provide gender-affirming care that is age-appropriate and informed by expert clinical standards – with compassion and without judgment.”

It said it wanted “to set the record straight,” but did not deny that it supplies hormones to minors and that it will give hormones to a young person who wants them without a mental health assessment and on the same day as the person’s first appointment.

It’s important to note that Planned Parenthood has proven that its idea of “age-appropriate” is wildly inappropriate. For example, through its sexual education programs, it provides children with sexually explicit books, a “sex deck” of cards, and other indecorous items. It also has a history of offering dangerous sexual advice to teens and of sexualizing young children.

Why it matters

Planned Parenthood wants parents and teens to believe it has children’s best interests at heart, but evidence proves otherwise. Elle Palmer testified in March that at the age of 16, Planned Parenthood gave her testosterone despite her history of mental health struggles. It was supposed to be the “cure” for Palmer, but Planned Parenthood failed to inform her that the testosterone would give her pre-diabetes, high blood pressure, and early onset osteoporosis, along with an increased risk of sterility.

When she realized at age 19 that she is female, Planned Parenthood could not or would not help her.

“The amount of times I was called sir left me thinking I would never be seen as a female again. Almost six years later, I still have a deep voice … This effect is permanent,” she said. “[Gender dysphoria] is not life or death. A teenage girl does not need testosterone to survive.”

In fact, the American College of Pediatricians has found that there is no evidence that cross-sex hormones are safe for children. Cross-sex hormones can cause major mood syndromes such as mania, hypomania, anxiety, and depression, as well as psychotic symptoms.

Another detransitioner, Chloe Cole, accused Planned Parenthood of “capitalizing on the confusion and identity crises happening in my generation. It’s criminal.”

Catalina Stubbe of Moms of Liberty explained:

[Planned Parenthood’s] strategy is the same one they’ve used for decades: target vulnerable people, promise a quick fix, and downplay consequences. It’s the same playbook they use for abortion. Now they’re using it for gender transition, offering hormones to confused children and promising happiness, identity, and freedom. But instead, kids end up with lifelong medical problems, infertility, and sometimes suicide.

The bottom line

Live Action’s investigation exposed Planned Parenthood’s venture to financially profit from confused teens and young people. In response, Planned Parenthood proudly owned the fact that it supplies teenagers with life-altering, health-injuring cross-sex hormones.

Reprinted with permission from Live Action.

