Planned Parenthood brags about helping mom abort at home ‘with her children running around’

April 15, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – As the abortion industry copes with the suspension of elective surgical abortions as part of battling COVID-19, a Planned Parenthood official recently boasted that their abortion pill business has grown so much that they dispensed at least one chemical abortion “to a mother who was at home with her children running around behind her.”

Breitbart highlighted the comments by Planned Parenthood Hudson Peconic’s chief medical officer, Dr. Meera Shah, to the Associated Press. She said the abortion giant is expanding its chemical abortion services in response to increased demand.

“We provided a medication abortion to an EMT while she was sitting in her ambulance,” she said. “We provided abortion care to a mother who was at home with her children running around behind her.”

The comments come as Planned Parenthood is planning to roll out telehealth abortions in all fifty states this month. In these so-called “webcam abortions,” doctors dispense abortion pills long-distance, eliminating the “need” to leave the house and pick up the pills after an in-person medical consultation.

While scores of people across the country are forced to accept all manner of constraints on their freedoms, Planned Parenthood insists that “you can still have a safe, healthy sex life.”

For weeks, left-wing activists and Democrat attorneys general have called on the federal government to loosen regulations on abortion pills, which the Trump administration has refused to do.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA’s) Office of Medical Affairs says that “certain restrictions, known as a risk evaluation and mitigation strategy (REMS), are necessary for mifepristone when used for medical termination of early pregnancy in order to ensure that the benefits of the drug outweigh its risks.”

Pro-life medical experts such as the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists (AAPLOG) note that, in addition to being non-essential, abortion “generates more patients to be seen in already overburdened emergency rooms.”

“Most abortion providers instruct women to go to an emergency room if they have any concerning symptoms after the abortion,” AAPLOG notes. “Approximately five percent of women who undergo medication abortions will require evaluation in an emergency room, most commonly for hemorrhage. Surgical abortions can also result in hemorrhage. Emergency room personnel – who are already struggling to meet the demands of the COVID-19 pandemic – will be further strained to provide care to these women.”

Pro-lifers further argue that abortion pills aren't truly safe for women even when “properly taken,” and administering them without full medical supervision only increases the danger.

Although they “cannot with certainty be causally attributed to mifepristone,” the FDA warns that “as of December 31, 2018, there were reports of 24 deaths of women associated with Mifeprex since the product was approved in September 2000, including two cases of ectopic pregnancy resulting in death; and several cases of severe systemic infection (also called sepsis), including some that were fatal.”

