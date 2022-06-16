Planned Parenthood closes five more abortion clinics as Supreme Court considers overturning Roe

NEW ENGLAND (LifeSiteNews) – The prominent abortion provider Planned Parenthood has closed five abortion clinics in New England, referencing “limited resources and the national crisis for reproductive health access.”
On June 12, citing staffing problems and politics, Planned Parenthood closed four Vermont facilities in Hyde Park, Bennington, St. Albans, Middlebury, along with its Claremont abortion center in New Hampshire.
“When we were looking at which health centers to expand and which would be closing, we looked at geography,” Planned Parenthood spokeswoman Nicole Clegg said, promising other clinics would expand their hours.
In place of the “health centers,” the abortion organization promoted “telehealth” visits wherein women could have a virtual meeting with Planned Parenthood staff before being sent abortion drugs. This is significantly more cost efficient for Planned Parenthood.
While Clegg cited “underfunding” as a reason for the closures, she did not specify if this referred to donations or tax dollars.
The closure of the Claremont center in New Hampshire comes after New Hampshire lawmakers defunded the abortion giant of more than $1 million in state taxpayer dollars by rejecting contracts with Planned Parenthood, earlier this year.
However, the Biden administration then offered Planned Parenthood $500,000 in federal tax dollars.
The closure of the five New England abortion centers follows Planned Parenthood’s closure of its Boise facility, leaving only two remaining Planned Parenthood centers in Idaho. The abortion giant blamed the decision on the likely overturning of Roe v. Wade.
However, in the case of the New England centers, it is not clear that limits on abortions are the cause for the closures. The facilities in Middlebury, Vermont and Claremont, New Hampshire closed despite few limitations on abortion in both states.
Dave Rubin (left) hosts one of the most popular conservative chat-shows on YouTube, but we now know his views are as extreme as many on the left.
Not only are Rubin and his homosexual partner using surrogate mothers to bear two babies, thus deliberately depriving the children of their true mothers' care once born, but he also admitted those babies would have been aborted if found to have severe disabilities.
SIGN the petition telling Dave Rubin that true conservatives protect life and uphold the right of children to be raised by their mothers.
Mr. Rubin recently said he also supports abortion up until 12 weeks, compounding the regrettable pro-eugenics stance he has taken towards unborn babies with severe disabilities.
There are few things more tragic in our world today than the disposable attitude of many people towards innocent human life, but that is exactly what Rubin thinks is acceptable.
This must be called out - it's simply abhorrent to treat the disabled, the unwanted, and the vulnerable with such callous disregard.
Tell Dave Rubin that his pro-eugenics views have no place in a humane society.
Can you imagine finding out your parents would have aborted you if you had a severe disability?
Well, that's unfortunately what will happen to the children Rubin raises if they someday read his latest book, "Don't Burn This Country".
There he shares that he and his family's decision would have been to "terminate the pregnancy" if a severe disability was found in one of the babies now being borne by their surrogate mothers.
Rubin must understand how cruel this entire situation is, not only for the mothers and their children who will be taken away, but also for disabled people to know they are essentially thought of as "lives unworthy of life."
Real conservatives must speak up now and tell Rubin that his pro-abortion views are abhorrent.
Mr. Rubin's public split with the left is to be welcomed, but "conservative" leaders like him will do much more harm than good if they continue using their platform to undermine the family and the right of children to be born.
If we let these cornerstones of society be attacked from within, what hope have we of building a culture we can be proud to hand on?
Make a stand today for unborn children and their mothers - tell Dave Rubin that he's wrong.
True conservatives cannot afford to take the easy shortcut of ignoring Rubin's cruel position, lest we continue to be shunted further left, becoming radical liberals in everything but name.
So, please SIGN and SHARE this petition today,
MORE INFORMATION:
Why are leading conservatives congratulating Dave Rubin and his 'husband'? - LifeSiteNews
Dave Rubin says he'd ask his surrogate to abort any disabled child - The Bridgehead
**Main Image: YouTube screenshot of Dave Rubin talking to Donald Trump Jr.**
Additionally, neither of these states have plans to limit abortion if Roe v. Wade is overturned. Accordingly, should abortion be limited in other states, Planned Parenthood would likely encourage women to come to centers in Vermont and New Hampshire instead.
Planned Parenthood referenced their “limited resources and the national crisis for reproductive health access” as a reason for closing the abortion facilities. However, recent polling showed that Americans are becoming overwhelmingly pro-life, resulting in fewer women seeking abortions and thereby reducing Planned Parenthood’s profit.
According to a Rasmussen Reports survey released May 17, which polled 1,000 likely voters on May 15-16, a sweeping 67% of respondents said they “believe abortion should not be legal past the first three months of pregnancy,” including 24% who think “all abortions should be illegal.”
Only 13% said they think “abortion should be legal at any time during a pregnancy before the moment of birth,” and another 13% said they would support legal abortion up to the sixth month of pregnancy.
Since news broke of the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court, many states have responded by passing a series of pro-life laws to protect defenseless unborn children. Several states have revealed plans to protect the unborn by banning most or all abortions.