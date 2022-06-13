Planned Parenthood closes its only Idaho clinic that performs surgical abortions

Help Jenifer Bowen fight cancer: LifeFunder
BOISE, Idaho (LifeSiteNews) – Abortion provider Planned Parenthood is closing its oldest Idaho clinic, which performed surgical abortions.
On June 1, Planned Parenthood closed its Boise clinic as part of a closure of five clinics in the region, leaving only two remaining Planned Parenthood clinics in Idaho, as reported by The Spokesman-Review.
Spokesperson for Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawaii, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky, Katie Rodihan said this decision came after “a comprehensive review of all of our health centers and patient needs across all six of our states.”
Rodihan blamed the U.S. Supreme Court’s “likely overturning of Roe v. Wade,” for prompting the review. Now, Idaho will have two remaining Planned Parenthood abortion clinics: one in Meridian and one in Twin Falls.
The Boise clinic was the only Planned Parenthood clinic in the state to perform surgical abortions. Surgical abortions are a form of brutal murder as unborn babies are torn piece by piece from their mothers’ wombs.
Planned Parenthood also plans to start offering so-called “gender-affirming care” in Idaho using telemedicine, according to The Spokesman-Review.
Pro-life organization Idaho Chooses Life celebrated the news saying, “The State Street facility has been in operation for well over 15 years. Thousands of babies have been slaughtered within its walls.”
“We praise God for this shrinkage in Planned Parenthood’s Idaho presence. Clearly the Lord is moving and the Abortion Industry is on the defense as we await the overturning of Roe and implementation of our Trigger Law later this summer,” ICL continued.
“But we must acknowledge the diligence and faithfulness of area pro-Lifers in bringing this dramatic victory to pass,” the organization added. “For many years, faithful Christians have been praying in front of that facility – begging the Lord to stop the killing within its walls.”
Since the news of the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade, many states have responded by passing a series of pro-life laws to protect defenseless unborn children.
Several states have revealed plans to protect the unborn by banning most or all abortions. Similarly, Idaho passed a trigger law which will criminalize abortion when Roe v. Wade is overturned. However, the law makes exceptions if the mother’s life is allegedly in danger or in cases of rape or incest.
Now, as the Supreme Court seems closer to publishing the opinion, Planned Parenthood is shutting down many clinics. On June 12, WCAX 3 reported that, citing staffing problems and politics, Planned Parenthood also intends to close five facilities in Vermont and New Hampshire.
