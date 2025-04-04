Planned Parenthood closing 4 Michigan facilities, citing expected Trump funding cuts

Michigan Planned Parenthood will close four abortion facilities due to expected funding cuts and a changing political environment now that President Donald Trump is back in office.

(LifeSiteNews) — Three Planned Parenthood facilities will shut down in Michigan, while another two will merge, following President Donald Trump’s partial defunding of the abortion giant and predicted future restrictions.

Earlier this week, the Trump administration announced it would freeze $27.5 million in Title X “family planning” funds going to Planned Parenthood, accusing the abortion giant of violating the law by promoting DEI and open borders, as LifeSiteNews reported.

Though Michigan Planned Parenthood did not receive one of the nine notices about a funding freeze, it blamed the political climate, such as future restrictions on abortion funding, for its decision to close the centers. The decision followed “months” of planning.

“Our decision to restructure reflects months of strategic planning and careful financial analysis,” Paula Thornton Greear, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Michigan, told local media. “These necessary changes strengthen PPMI’s ability to adapt quickly in a challenging political landscape.”

The abortion activist stated further that she expects “additional attacks” against abortion, including cuts to Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood and Title X funding cuts.

Michigan Advance reported that the cuts will make it much harder for residents to reach a Planned Parenthood.

“[M]uch of Northern Michigan will be more than 100 miles from a Planned Parenthood, with the next closest Planned Parenthood clinic to Marquette nearly five hours away, in Traverse City,” the news outlet reported.

Meanwhile, Right to Life of Michigan celebrated the “good news” in a statement sent to LifeSiteNews.

“The Planned Parenthood closures in Michigan are good news for women and families in our state,” President Amber Roseboom stated. “Reckless policies Planned Parenthood has advocated, such as the elimination of health and safety regulations for clinics and the removal of informed consent for women seeking an abortion, have led to a dramatic decrease in care for women.”

“These four closures demonstrate Planned Parenthood’s inability to meet the needs of women, while they continue to advocate a radical political agenda and an abortion-only response to women facing unplanned pregnancies,” Roseboom stated further. “While abortion is legal until the moment of birth in Michigan, women are increasingly interested in life-affirming options made possible by the good work of Michigan’s more than 100 pregnancy resource centers.”

While abortion activists have secured state-level victories in pushing for an unlimited “right” to kill preborn babies, many abortion facilities have struggled in recent years following the Dobbs v. Jackson decision.

Independent abortion facilities continue to close in the years following the reversal of Roe v. Wade, even in blue states that have few restrictions on the killing of innocent preborn children in the womb, as LifeSiteNews reported in December 2024.

Since the reversal of Roe v. Wade in June 2022, 76 independent abortion facilities, meaning those not connected to Planned Parenthood or another national network, have shut their doors, according to The Guardian.

Planned Parenthood also recently announced it would be closing its Manhattan location for a variety of financial reasons.

