Planned Parenthood commits record-level abortions despite closing many facilities

Planned Parenthood is committing more than 400,000 abortions per year in part due to online appointments and ‘health centers’ that allow it to avoid pro-life state laws, according to American Life League’s STOPP program.

FREDERICKSBURG, Virginia (American Life League) — A new report from American Life League’s STOPP program reveals that Planned Parenthood is using the Internet and telehealth platforms to defy state laws. America’s largest abortion provider is deliberately skirting legislated protections for expectant mothers and their preborn children while continuing to receive nearly $800 million in taxpayer funding.

According to STOPP’s 2025 Planned Parenthood Facilities Report, while the number of the abortion chain’s physical locations has dropped to its lowest level since 2006, its reach has grown dramatically through online appointments, virtual “health centers,” and abortion pill mobile apps.

“Planned Parenthood is leveraging the Internet to skirt state abortion laws,” said Katie Brown Xavios, national director of American Life League. “Even in states where abortion pills are restricted, women can book virtual appointments and receive abortion drugs in the mail. This is not only unethical, it’s illegal.”

The report details that between 2022 and May 2025, Planned Parenthood has shut down 66 brick-and-mortar locations, dropping 22 from its total facility count in the first five months of 2025. Yet in its 2023-2024 annual report, we see that the abortion conglomerate took credit for committing a record high number of abortions – 402,230 – in 2022-2023.

“Planned Parenthood is adapting to find new ways of delivering abortion in the face of state attempts to shield women and children from harm,” noted Xavios. “As legislators seek ways to defund the abortion vendor and Planned Parenthood is closing doors, the organization is infiltrating the virtual healthcare sphere, moving online to entice its clients to end the lives of their preborn children through convenient, impersonal telehealth services. In the face of declining facilities for on-site abortions, Planned Parenthood has cunningly leveraged the telehealth platform to prescribe abortion pills to women, even in states where the pills are illegal, furthering its largest moneymaking ‘service.’”

“As Planned Parenthood increases its virtual footprint, one has to wonder if this is an attempt to counter the steep decline in brick-and-mortar facilities,” Xavios suggested. “Another possibility is that Planned Parenthood is desperate to regain market share from rogue abortion pill drug cartel traffickers that are snagging the abortion giant’s customers and profits via shadowy virtual operations. The truth likely lies somewhere in the middle, but one thing is certain: Planned Parenthood is panicking, and it’s changing its game.”

Katherine Van Dyke, American Life League’s lead researcher for the STOPP report, summed up the findings saying, “Every time we learn that a Planned Parenthood facility has closed its doors for good, we can rejoice in knowing that lives and souls will be saved without an abortion vendor in the neighborhood. However, Planned Parenthood is now utilizing the Internet to continue to earn big bucks off of its most profitable revenue stream – aborting preborn babies. And they’ve illegally played a part in trafficking more than 33,000 women across state lines to get those abortions.”

“The landscape has changed in our post-Dobbs America,” Xavios observed, “and the abortion giant is now capitalizing on its distribution of abortion pills to women, not only through the facilities themselves but through telehealth visits, its phone app, and its new virtual health centers. By making a digital end-run around the law—putting women, babies, and states’ rights at risk—Planned Parenthood is using the Internet to come right into our homes to do its dirty work.”

“As of 2023, all of Planned Parenthood’s affiliates offer telehealth in some capacity,” shared Xavios. “Telehealth services are available through the abortion vendor’s individual facilities to people who reside either in or out of that facility’s state. So, essentially anyone can book a Planned Parenthood telehealth appointment online, regardless of the laws in the state one lives in. Almost half of Planned Parenthood facilities offer telehealth specifically for abortion pills.”

American Life League president Judie Brown points out that the report illustrates the failure of Planned Parenthood to maintain public facilities, even despite the organization’s receipt of millions of dollars in government funding.

“We believe that this is due to Planned Parenthood’s pressure tactics to promote abortion by mail, enabling expectant mothers to kill their babies in the privacy of their home,” shared Brown. “If this is not demonic, then what is? We must end Planned Parenthood’s reign of death.”

Read the complete 2025 Planned Parenthood Facilities Report, released in June 2025 by American Life League’s STOPP, here.

American Life League is the parent organization of STOPP, a national initiative solely dedicated to shutting down Planned Parenthood.

