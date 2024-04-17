Planned Parenthood committed record 392,715 abortions last year: annual report

Planned Parenthood, aided by the Biden administration, committed around 40 percent of all US abortions in the most recent reporting period while its non-abortion services continued to decline.

(LifeSiteNews) — Planned Parenthood Federation of America (PPFA) released its latest annual report on Tuesday, confirming that it once again managed to commit a record number of abortions and increase its taxpayer funding, despite laws continuing to shut down abortion businesses in several states.

PPFA’s 2022-2023 Annual Report reveals that, almost two years after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and allowed direct abortion bans to be enforced for the first time in half a century, the nation’s largest abortion chain still operates almost 600 facilities nationwide, through which it committed 392,715 in the most recent reporting period. According to the Lozier Institute’s Prof. Michael New, that is a “record number of abortions for the organization and represents approximately 40 percent of the abortions performed in the United States.”

At the same time, PP locations made 123,855 telehealth appointments, accounting for their ability keep up their pace despite no longer being able to commit abortions in 14 states. Aided by the Biden administration relaxing regulations, the abortion industry has prioritized mail distribution of abortion pills to be taken without medical supervision. The report further boasts that Planned Parenthood assisted more than 15,000 abortion seekers with travel costs and more than 50,000 with costs of the abortions themselves.

As has been the case for years, PPFA once again reported declines in the non-abortion services it provides: “preventive-care visits fell by 31.0 percent, pap tests fell by 13.5 percent, cancer screenings fell by 1.4 percent, and adoption referrals fell by 4.5 percent,” New summarizes.

Notably, despite the nation’s highest court declaring abortion policy to be for the people to decide through their elected branches of government, the report boasts that Planned Parenthood continues to attempt to force its way through the judiciary, via “approximately 30 open cases challenging restrictive policies in 16 states, as well as federal policies put in place by the previous administration.” It celebrates that it is successfully blocking pro-life policies in “almost two-thirds of these cases.”

Planned Parenthood received $699.3 million in government grants and reimbursements in 2023, a 4.2% rise over its funding the previous year.

“This report should be the centerpiece of criminal investigations into misconduct by Planned Parenthood and its board,” responded American Life League’s watchdog division STOPP. “You cannot mix, mingle, and misuse nonprofit money for improper purposes, and Planned Parenthood continues to do so to the tune of nearly $1 billion in donations and another $700 million in taxpayer money.”

While Planned Parenthood has managed to preserve and even strengthen its abortion business despite the new legal landscape, pro-life laws continue to have a significant effect on overall abortions.

Available data indicates that now-enforceable pro-life laws could effectively wipe out an estimated 200,000 abortions a year, and with the recent upholding of abortion bans in Arizona and Florida, more than six million reproductive-age women will live 200 miles or more away from their nearest abortion facility.

