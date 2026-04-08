Planned Parenthood committed record 434k abortions in 2024-2025: annual report

(LifeSiteNews) — Planned Parenthood has released its 2024-2025 annual report, which revealed that despite a slew of fully-enforceable state abortion bans and numerous cuts to federal funding, the abortion giant has again managed to commit a record number of abortions in a nation without Roe v. Wade.

The document, framed around the euphemistic theme that “care continues” despite “direct attacks on sexual and reproductive health,” reports committing 434,450 abortions and 2.27 million “birth control services.” By contrast, it lists a mere 3,038 adoption referrals.

Notably, it boasts 320,390 telehealth appointments. What percentage were for abortions as opposed to other procedures is not broken down, but the report specifically highlights remote appointments’ utility in “reducing the need for patients to travel long distances” for abortions.

“During the 2024-2025 fiscal year, Planned Parenthood affiliates disbursed $3.7 million to more than 12,200 patients to help them overcome barriers to abortion care,” it adds, “providing funding for transportation, lodging, meals, and dependent care while traveling to appointments.”

The report also highlights its promotion of radical “sex education” to 1.3 million participants, including 350,000 conversations with its radical chatbot “Roo”, and its involvement in more than 30 open legal cases across 15 states challenging pro-life policies.

Curiously, the report highlights Planned Parenthood’s work on a study it says will detail the “harm” of “state-based restrictions on [so-called] gender-affirming care” but downplays its own involvement in that “care,” listing only a small footnote that “transgender services” are among the various items included in its 50,411 “Other Procedures.”

The abortion giant’s affiliates received $832 million in “government health services reimbursement & grants,” which comprised 38 percent of total revenue.

Live Action breaks down the numbers, noting that Planned Parenthood’s latest yearly abortions were a record-breaking sum, up eight percent from the year before.

Its taxpayer funding was up five percent as well. Notably, federal defunding through last year’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” took effect in fiscal year 2026. While the Trump administration has pursued most opportunities to cut Planned Parenthood funding, it did recently renew one of its Title X grants for one more year, claiming it had no choice legally).

The report does not share the number of abortion pills it dispensed, but Live Action estimates that “Planned Parenthood is responsible for 42% of all chemical (abortion pill) abortions in the U.S.”

Lastly, as has long been the case, Planned Parenthood’s continued emphasis on abortion and contraception once again came at the expense of other procedures. It reports almost nine percent fewer cancer screenings, more than 15 percent fewer breast screenings, and almost 2.5 percent fewer pap tests.

Thirteen states ban all or most abortions, with a wide range of lesser restrictions also in effect. But the abortion lobby works feverishly to preserve abortion “access” via deregulated interstate distribution of abortion pills, legal protection and financial support of interstate abortion travel, constructing new abortion facilities near borders shared by pro-life and pro-abortion states, making liberal states sanctuaries for those who want to evade or violate the laws of more pro-life neighbors, and embedding abortion “rights” in state constitutions, whether via activist lawsuits or state constitutional amendments.

Mailing abortion-inducing drugs across state lines has become abortion lobby’s most important tool for perpetuating abortion-on-demand and undermining pro-life laws, thanks to the difficulty of tracking pills shipped in nondescript packaging and pills usually taken in complete privacy. The latest data from the pro-abortion Guttmacher Institute reported an alleged 1,125,930 clinical abortions in 2025, a slight increase from 2024, which Guttmacher attributed in large part to abortion pills.

This flood was unleashed by former President Joe Biden, who, after the fall of Roe, instituted rule changes allowing abortion pills to be dispensed without an in-person doctor’s visit and choosing not to enforce federal law against mailing them across state lines. However, during his 2024 campaign, President Donald Trump declared he would not reverse that decision. Pro-lifers were given hope in May 2025 that the White House’s position might change when U.S. Health & Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (another formerly pro-abortion figure who “moderated” during his own presidential bid) promised a “complete review” of the medical risks of abortion pills.

But no conclusions or timetable have since been announced, prompting frustration among pro-lifers, which has only intensified with the federal government’s attempts to quash pro-life lawsuits against the FDA’s permissive abortion pill rules.

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