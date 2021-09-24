Planned Parenthood continues to improperly receive millions in federal COVID funds

The Small Business Administration (SBA) has previously told the abortion giant it could not take Paycheck Protection Program money.

(LifeSiteNews) — President Joe Biden’s administration has violated the rules over a COVID bailout program in order to send money to Planned Parenthood.

The Washington Free Beacon conducted an analysis of ProPublica’s database on recipients of funds from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), a 2020 fund created by Congress that is supposed to be used to help small business keep people employed and pay bills, and identified the amount given in 2021.

Nearly half of the $23 million received by Planned Parenthood affiliates through PPP is attributable to a $10 million loan to Planned Parenthood of Greater New York.

Congress had created the program to help mitigate the consequences of coronavirus shutdowns. Organizations with more than 500 employees are not eligible for the taxpayer money.

Planned Parenthood has previously been told that it is not eligible for the money because its affiliates are considered part of the larger organization. The Small Business Administration (SBA) under then-President Donald Trump told 37 affiliates to return $80 million in total loans received through the PPP.

One pro-life group told LifeSiteNews that the problem is bureaucratic, but Biden could stop it.

“I think it’s obvious that the people in charge at the SBA for the loans are the ones who are just violating the laws, so I think if you really want to get into this there needs to be change in personnel down the line,” Jim Sedlak, vice president of American Life League, told LifeSiteNews in a phone interview. “It’s the bureaucrats in Washington, D.C., who have been there a long time [and] who are going to do what they want. It’s just absolutely ridiculous.”

Biden is not off the hook, however. “The president does appoint the people at the top, the department heads,” Sedlak said, “so if Biden would appoint department heads [who ensured] that laws be followed and then took action against those members who were not following the law,” the problem would fix itself.

“Of course, under the current administration, most of the cabinet members are pro-abortion, because that’s the way Biden wants it,” Sedlak said. He said pro-life politicians could use the power of the purse strings to try to force change. “Congress is currently trying to say they won’t give any money to the offending agencies, so that’s another way.”

The House Small Business Committee’s Republican members announced they would block a vote on the SBA’s deputy administrator role until the PPP money is returned.

“We will not allow a vote on SBA’s nominee for Deputy Administrator until the SBA takes action to recover the wrongfully acquired PPP funds by Planned Parenthood entities,” the minority members wrote on Twitter on September 20.

But even if Republicans are successful, there’s another funding stream to consider, Sedlak said.

“There are five states [where] Planned Parenthood has a total of 16 sites where they are actually administering the COVID shots. So, they’re getting government money to administer the COVID shots,” Sedlak said. The states are California, Florida, Iowa, New York, and Washington.

The loan program is not the only way the Biden administration has recently circumvented the law to benefit the abortion industry.

His administration ignored the normal rule-making process to try and push through a rule that will require health insurance companies to bill all clients one fee for both their regular premiums and for abortion coverage.

This despite clear language in the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) which requires people who want abortion coverage to pay a separate fee for it. The administration shortened the comment period to 50 days, despite a precedent for it being generally 60 or 90 days in length.

Contact information for respectful communication

Small Business Administration

409 3rd St, SW. Washington DC 20416

[email protected]

800-827-5722

