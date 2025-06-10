Planned Parenthood could get ‘backdoor funding’ in Trump budget bill

Planned Parenthood could still receive millions in taxpayer dollars to mutilate children and abort preborn babies under a pending budget proposal, a group of House Republicans warns.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — Planned Parenthood would continue to receive substantial taxpayer subsidies through the pending budget reconciliation bill, according to a memo from House conservatives.

Dubbed “One Big Beautiful Bill,” the budget law would generally prohibit Planned Parenthood and other abortion vendors from receiving taxpayer dollars. However, a “backdoor funding” mechanism remains that would allow Planned Parenthood to keep receiving taxpayer dollars via subsidized state Obamacare insurance plans.

“While the House OBBB does prohibit Medicaid funding for abortion providers, organizations like Planned Parenthood will still receive backdoor funding in support of abortions and transgender surgeries via Medicaid money laundering schemes allowed under the provider tax safe harbor,” a memo addressed from conservative House Republicans to the Senate GOP states.

Currently, California and New York exploit a loophole, which the pending budget bill does not address, that allows them to inflate their own Medicaid subsidies, which they can then use to fund abortions and transgender drugs and surgeries. In California, the state essentially subsidizes Obamacare plans for illegal immigrants using this mechanism.

Put simply, the state taxes healthcare providers and then spends that money directly on healthcare-related expenses. Because the federal government matches Medicaid spending at around 60 percent, the state is then able to double its funding without any direct cost to state taxpayers. So, California taxes a hospital $1, then spends that $1 on healthcare, and the federal government then sends an extra $0.60 to the state. The House conservatives’ memo notes both the Obama administration and Biden administration raised concerns about these schemes.

Because the budget bill only needs 51 votes to pass the Senate instead of the normal 60, it is seen as a prime opportunity by Republicans to implement much of Trump’s agenda.

However, there is pushback from liberal members of the Republican Party who do not want to defund Planned Parenthood, as previously reported by LifeSiteNews.

Liberal New York Republican Mike Lawler parroted Planned Parenthood talking points last month.

“I’m not for taking away people’s health care […] Planned Parenthood does provide a lot of services outside of abortion-related services, and so, you know, I’d have to see what they’re proposing,” Rep. Lawler said.

The statement stands in contrast to the abortion organization’s history of increasing the killing of preborn babies while decreasing its other offerings.

Charlotte Lozier Institute, a pro-life think tank, found that, since 2013, “total cancer screening and prevention services have dropped by 54%, including declines of 61% for breast exams and 54% for pap tests.”

Meanwhile, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson and Vice President JD Vance have expressed support for defunding Planned Parenthood, as previously reported by LifeSiteNews.

Pro-life groups have continued their call for Planned Parenthood to be defunded. Students for Life Action is pushing throughout all of June for a defunding ahead of a planned deadline of July 4 for the budget bill.

“To friends — and, when necessary, foes — our message is the same: Use the reconciliation process to advance the U.S. House version of the bill, with the language that cuts out abortion vendors in favor of full-service providers,” President Kristan Hawkins wrote today in National Review.

“There will be no place to hide for those who don’t take advantage of this historic opportunity,” Hawkins continued. “No public posturing will explain any failure to prioritize redirecting funds away from those who profit from cutting away or drugging away young life and future fertility.”

The legislation also asks for further steps to be taken to rein in rogue activist judges, reduce spending on so-called “green energy,” and further reforms to Medicaid.

Currently, able-bodied adults can get cheap to free health insurance through the state, which is ballooning the cost. Without changes to the program, the truly neediest may face cuts to their coverage.

The current bill also prohibits states from regulating artificial intelligence for 10 years, which has drawn concern from some conservatives.

“I am adamantly OPPOSED to this and it is a violation of state rights and I would have voted NO if I had known this was in there,” Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene wrote on X. “We have no idea what AI will be capable of in the next 10 years and giving it free rein and tying states hands is potentially dangerous.”

