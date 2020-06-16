Planned Parenthood endorses Biden against Trump in ‘life and death election’

UNITED STATES, June 16, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Planned Parenthood’s advocacy arm has officially endorsed Joe Biden for president, with the world’s largest abortion provider dubbing the November presidential election against President Donald Trump a “life and death election.”

In a statement released yesterday, Planned Parenthood Action Fund touted the former vice president’s support for expanding access to contraception, increasing legal protections for access to abortion, promoting “comprehensive sex education,” and reversing the Trump administration’s rule prohibiting Title X taxpayer funds from being given to organizations that refer for abortions.

Prior to the announcement being made, Alexis McGill Johnson, acting president of Planned Parenthood, told NPR that November’s presidential contest “is literally a life and death election.”

“We felt like we can’t endure another four years of Trump; we have to do everything we can to get him out of office,” Johnson said.

Biden appeared in a video released with the announcement in which he promised to promote Planned Parenthood’s abortion agenda.

“Together, we’re going to reverse the global gag rule and the domestic gag rule, restoring the Title X program,” Biden says.

“We will protect women’s constitutional right to choose. I’m proud to stand with you in this fight.”

Biden, who says he is a Catholic, has made taxpayer-funded abortion on demand and enshrining into law the many demands of the LGBT lobby a key part of his 2020 presidential platform.

He has said that if he wins election, he will direct the Justice Department to “do everything in its power” to block state laws that place any restriction on abortion, including parental notification requirements, ultrasound laws, and waiting periods.

After the outbreak of the coronavirus crisis, when restrictions were placed on various medical services, Biden said abortion is an “essential health care service” and that it is necessary “to ensure that women have access to all health services during this crisis.”

Earlier this year, Biden said on social media that “transgender equality is the civil rights issue of our time.”

As vice president, Biden officiated for two men attempting to marry each other.

The Obama-Biden administration notably tried to force the Little Sisters of the Poor to participate in the provision of abortion-inducing drugs and contraception and threatened schools with the loss of federal funding if they wouldn’t let boys in girls’ bathrooms and vice versa, among other things.

By contrast, Trump is considered by many veteran pro-life activists to be the most pro-life president in history.

As president, Trump has reinstated and expanded the ban on foreign aid to abortion-involved groups (including International Planned Parenthood Federation), banned groups that commit or refer abortions from Title X family planning funds, overturned Obama-era regulations that barred states from defunding Planned Parenthood, and issued rules protecting Americans from being forced to subsidize abortion in government-mandated health insurance plans.

The president has also forcefully denounced abortion, calling attention to Democrats’ opposition to anti-infanticide legislation and calling on Congress to send him a ban on late-term abortion to sign. Most of his judicial nominees have pleased pro-lifers as well.

In addition, the administration has consistently worked to defend life and oppose abortion at the United Nations, from resisting pro-abortion agenda items and resolution language to affirming that abortion isn’t a human right and promoting abstinence education. Last month, Trump announced that the U.S. is cutting ties with the pro-abortion World Health Organization (WHO) due to its handling of the coronavirus crisis.

This year, Trump declared January 22, the anniversary of the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision imposing abortion on demand across the country, to be “National Sanctity of Human Life Day.” A few days later, he became the first U.S. president to attend the annual March for Life in Washington D.C.

In a proclamation issued prior to the march, Trump declared that “every person — the born and unborn, the poor, the downcast, the disabled, the infirm, and the elderly — has inherent value” and said the U.S. “proudly and strongly reaffirms our commitment to protect the precious gift of life at every stage, from conception to natural death.”

Jeanne Mancini, president of the March For Life Educationa and Defense Fund, said it is offensive to hear to hear the U.S.’s largest abortion corporation describe the 2020 presidential election as “life and death” election.

“It is offensive to hear our nation’s largest abortion provider, Planned Parenthood, an organization that claims the lives of 345,672 American babies annually (a third of all of the abortions in this country each year), call the 2020 cycle a ‘life and death’ election,” Mancini said.

“Those who really care about protecting life realize that the election of Planned Parenthood–endorsed candidate, Joe Biden, will result in a major increase of tax dollars going to the billion-dollar organization, including direct payment for abortions, among other deadly consequences.”