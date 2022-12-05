Planned Parenthood executive says babies are ‘sexual’ and children need ‘porn literacy’ in sex-ed

'Some of it is wrong, a lot of it is wrong, but there’s good stuff out there as well.'

(LifeSiteNews) — An executive from the sex education branch of the abortion giant Planned Parenthood believes that people are “sexual” from birth and that children should be indoctrinated with so-called “porn literacy” as part of their sex education.

On Friday, Fox News Digital published an article outlining its findings on Bill Taverner, executive director of the organization’s Center for Sex Education in New Jersey. According to its report, Taverner has held these views for years.

He is quoted as saying in 2015, “[We have] in our society, an assumption of asexuality of people with intellectual disabilities. It’s a myth that’s perpetuated, and really we are all sexual beings from birth until death.”

Roughly three years earlier, he expressed his support that “children of a certain age should be taught about pornography in sex education.”

“Taverner appeared to say during the 2012 interview that some of ‘erotica’ was ‘useful,’” the article states.

“I think that there’s this yearning for information that young people have that … hasn’t changed,” he is quoted as saying. “I think that the internet is a major influence on how people learn about sexuality. There’s access to erotica, pornography. That was very different for young people 30 years ago. It’s certainly not as accessible, certainly not as instantaneous. So, there’s a lot of information that is useful.”

According to Fox News Digital, “the interviewer interrupted Taverner and said, ‘some of it is wrong.’” Taverner reportedly answered, “Some of it is wrong, a lot of it is wrong, but there’s good stuff out there as well.”

The executive also promoted certain aspects of sex education to be taught to children as young as five years old.

“Young children are learning about sexuality from the attitudes their parents display,” he said. “When we think of K-12 education … we may be talking about what makes a family, we may be talking about disease prevention … All of that sets the foundation for a basic understanding that is useful for further conversations when we’re talking about condoms … [and] pregnancy conversations.”

Taverner added that “age-appropriate sex education is so important,” although what that would translate to in practice is unclear.

In a 2021 interview, the executive said that “if we talk about porn, [some think] is it going to make people want to watch it? Which is the same faulty kind of premise as if we teach about condoms, it’s going to make people want to have sex with condoms or maybe that’s not a bad thing.”

“We need to present opportunities for young people to think about … for example, their values. You know, let’s do an opinion activity. Let’s do the ethics of porn. And that’s not to say that there’s a right answer,” Taverner said.

It is unclear whether this statement indicates a change in his stance on presenting pornography to children.

Although Fox News Digital did not receive immediate responses from Taverner or Planned Parenthood, the conservative news outlet found a document titled “Fundamentals of Teaching Sexuality,” which is part of the abortion giant’s sex education initiative.

The document indicates a belief similar to Taverner’s by stating that “sexuality is a part of life through all the ages and stages. Babies, elders, and everyone in between can experience sexuality.”

Planned Parenthood’s educational branch, called The Responsible Sex Education Institute (RSEI), is composed of “trained sex education experts” who are “skilled at facilitating groups of all ages and abilities in a variety of settings such as schools, community organizations, and churches,” according to the program’s website.

In addition to various events such as free monthly webinars, the program also promotes an initiative called In Case You’re Curious (ICYC).

ICYC is Planned Parenthood’s “confidential textline that answers sexual health questions for youth.” Minors can find the “text code for your region” as well as the ICYC book on the website. There does not appear to be any process requiring minors to obtain parental consent to access the materials.

Over the past few years, detailed sex education has not only become prominent among the youngest American students but has drifted from biological truth in order to promote the LGBT ideology. In August 2021, Democrat Gov. J.B. Pritzker of Illinois signed a so-called sex education bill that required teaching students how to access abortion, “transgender” hormones, and HIV drugs. During this past summer, a school board director from Washington state promoted a “sex education” workshop for 9-year-olds, hosted at her self-owned “sex shop.”

However, conservatives have won major victories in the past year that directly oppose the LGBT agenda in schools. In August, the Virginia Department of Education finalized model policies for public schools that ensure parents are aware of sexually explicit materials presented in classrooms and returns to them the right to decide whether the content is appropriate for their child to experience.

More recently, Republican Tom Horne defeated Democrat Kathy Hoffman to become Arizona’s new Superintendent of Public Instruction, paving the way to reverse Hoffman’s pro-LGBT sex education policies.

