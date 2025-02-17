Planned Parenthood faces numerous allegations of botched abortions, other injuries: New York Times

The New York Times reported that 'scores of allegations' against Planned Parenthood include botched abortions, ‘misplaced IUDs,’ and other injuries, in addition to poorly trained workers and deteriorating facilities with ‘aging equipment.’

(LifeSiteNews) — Planned Parenthood is facing “scores of allegations” of botched abortions and other injuries, including “misplaced IUDs,” its staff members often lack the most basic medical training, and its facilities are “in dire need” of repairs, according to a report on Saturday by The New York Times.

The Times, which is strongly pro-abortion, highlighted the case of a woman in Albany, New York, who sought an abortion from Planned Parenthood after realizing that she was eight weeks’ pregnant.

“Several weeks after the procedure, she was still bleeding heavily and suffering from painful cramps. She took another home pregnancy test, and when it came back positive, the clinic staff assured her they had seen the aborted (baby) and there was nothing to worry about,” the Times related.

“It was only after she went to an emergency room that she discovered the problem: The baby was still in her womb,” it continued. “Twelve weeks after the failed abortion, Alston went into labor and delivered a baby who quickly died.”

The woman sued Upper Hudson Planned Parenthood for malpractice, which the Times said is “one of several complaints” against the New York facility brought by clients to the woman’s lawyer.

“The case of the botched abortion in New York is one of scores of allegations reviewed by The Times that accuse Planned Parenthood of poor care,” according to the report:

In a case settled in California last year, a woman accused the organization of improperly implanting a birth control device in her arm and causing nerve damage. A Nebraska clinician in 2022 did not realize that a woman was four months pregnant when she inserted an IUD. Several hours later, the patient was rushed to an emergency room and gave birth to a stillborn (baby).

Last year, the North Central States Planned Parenthood affiliate, which oversees the facility in Nebraska, failed to upload test results for sexually transmitted diseases for months, and “patients wrongly believed that their results were negative when they did not hear back.”

The Times also reported that “many” Planned Parenthood facilities “are in dire need of upgrades and repairs.”

“Employees at various affiliates said it was common to run out of over-the-counter pain medication and IV flushes,” the Times said.

“In Omaha last year, sewage from a backed-up toilet seeped into the abortion recovery room for two days, according to interviews with staff members and photographs and text messages shared with The Times,” the report noted. “Employees shoved exam table pads under the bathroom door to block the leak. Patients vomited from the stench.”

Workers additionally “complained they did not receive adequate training for patient intake, blood draws and other tasks,” according to the Times.

“Scores of former employees have sued Planned Parenthood,” it added, “raising complaints that include refusing to pay overtime or provide breaks, pushing out employees who needed time off to deal with injuries or newborn babies, and firing people who complained about discrimination or clinic practices.”

“Salaries are so low, it is not unusual for staff members to qualify for Medicaid and federal food assistance. Turnover is hovering at around 50% a year in many parts of the country,” the Times stated.

Though Planned Parenthood took in nearly $500 million in donations in 2022, the year that the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, most of the money went to political and legal expenses. “Few donations go to state affiliates,” according to the Times report.

Indeed, many Planned Parenthood facilities “operate with aging equipment and poorly trained staff,” it said.

One local Planned Parenthood affiliate in California eliminated a “prenatal care program” to save money, the Times noted.

“Planned Parenthood of Northern California made a hard funding choice last March when it ended a prenatal care program that served 200 to 250 low-income women a month,” according to the report.

Planned Parenthood is notorious for botching abortions and regularly sending women to the hospital, sometimes killing them, in addition to facilitating abortions of underage girls and trafficking victims, enabling their continued abuse. The abortion giant has been caught selling the body parts of aborted babies, altering abortions to obtain more useful tissue samples, and potentially committing partial-birth abortions or infanticide as well.

In recent years, Planned Parenthood has also been one of the largest suppliers of dangerous transgender hormone drugs to American youth and a major promoter of “comprehensive sexual education,” which encourages deviant sexual practices in children.

Planned Parenthood nevertheless receives hundreds of millions of dollars in federal taxpayer funding per year, including almost $700 million in 2023.

Vice President JD Vance and Elon Musk, who leads President Donald Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency, have suggested that the Trump administration may defund Planned Parenthood.

