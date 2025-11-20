Planned Parenthood forced to close 50 locations this year due to loss of federal funding

20 of those locations have been closed since President Trump approved a provision defunding Planned Parenthood on July 4.

(LifeSiteNews) — A new Planned Parenthood report highlights the effects of the federal government’s withdrawal of Medicaid funding, detailing the closure of several clinics.

According to the report, Planned Parenthood says that since the beginning of 2025, 50 clinics have been forced to shut down. The organization links 20 of those closures to President Donald Trump’s signing of the “One Big Beautiful Bill’s” provision banning Medicaid funding to abortion facilities for one year.

“Since July 4, when President Trump signed the ‘defund’ provision into law, 20 health centers have been forced to close,” states the report written by Planned Parenthood.

“Since the beginning of 2025, nearly 50 Planned Parenthood health centers have been forced to close following the loss of Title X funds and Medicaid reimbursements.”

The report further states that before the law became enforceable on September 11, Planned Parenthood was still receiving partial funding through Medicare reimbursements from its patients. According to the organization, this remaining funding was eliminated under the “One Big Beautiful Bill.”

“Before the ‘defund’ law became enforceable, Planned Parenthood health centers provided an estimated $700 million in care annually to patients who use Medicaid,” the report said.

“Already buckling under immense financial strain due to our country’s frayed and underfunded public health system, Planned Parenthood health centers across the country are being pushed to the brink.”

Planned Parenthood’s difficulties have come at a time when many U.S. states have already begun enacting the defunding provision into their own laws. Following Trump’s precedent, Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen signed an executive order on November 7 that cut state funding of Planned Parenthood.

“Nebraskans have made clear they support a culture of love and life in our state – one that provides protections for the unborn,” stated Pillen. “I’m proud that we can take this bold step in halting funding to abortion providers that receive Medicaid funding.”

Determined to continue providing abortions, Planned Parenthood asserted that it would push forward against the administration’s crackdown.

“Planned Parenthood Federation of America and the 47 local Planned Parenthood organizations that care for patients across the country will continue their unwavering commitment to the more than 2 million patients who trust Planned Parenthood health centers with their care,” the report said.

