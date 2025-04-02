Planned Parenthood gave sexually graphic coloring books to elementary students in Kentucky

The Kentucky Science Center issued an official apology on Facebook, saying Planned Parenthood is 'no longer welcome' at any of their events.

(Live Action) — Parents are in an uproar over a coloring book created by Planned Parenthood, which was reportedly distributed to children on a field trip at the Kentucky Science Center.

The museum hosted five local schools for an event called Health and Wellness Days, with students ranging from 8 to 13 years old. Groups present included the University of Louisville, Louisville Metro EMT, Norton Pediatric Neurology, the National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI), and more. The museum said Planned Parenthood requested to be a vendor at the event, and was given permission to attend, according to Taylor U’Sellis, senior manager of marketing and communications for the science center. U’Sellis told WLKY:

Planned Parenthood requested to come (we did not reach out and invite) and was authorized to table at the event, however, we did request to see their materials beforehand and they did not provide those and showed up late (arrival time of 9 a.m., they showed at 10:30 a.m.). This made it difficult to assess the materials as the event was well under way (it began at 10 a.m.). As we became aware, we immediately ceased the distribution of the book.

A Planned Parenthood staffer distributed sexually graphic coloring books to the children, which can be seen here. The books feature images of breasts, penises, condoms, pills, and activities to be filled out, including a “sex-lib” fill-in-the-blank.

Planned Parenthood has been criticized before for its inappropriate approach to sexual education, some of which was displayed during Live Action’s SexEd investigation.

Initially, Planned Parenthood denied that any of this had happened, but within one day, admitted to giving the coloring book to children.

Jennifer Allen, director of external affairs officer for Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawai‘i, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky, originally stated:

We want to be clear: the coloring book currently being circulated online was not distributed at the event. Claims suggesting otherwise are false and appear to be part of a coordinated attempt to stir outrage and manufacture controversy. We remain committed to showing up for Kentucky youth and families with the information they need to lead safe and healthy lives.

Later, however, Allen’s story changed, and she acknowledged that the coloring book was, indeed, handed out to children. “While all material at the event was medically accurate, we apologize for this error and are reviewing our internal protocols,” she said.

The Kentucky Science Center issued an official apology on Facebook, saying Planned Parenthood is “no longer welcome” at any of their events.

