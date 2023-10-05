Planned Parenthood gives autistic teen transgender drugs after 30-minute consultation: report

'It’s criminal what Planned Parenthoods all over the country are doing,' the troubled young man's mother said.

(LifeSiteNews) – No longer content to just be America’s largest abortion chain, Planned Parenthood is branching out into “care” for young people suffering from gender dysphoria, but instead of serving their long-term mental health, the organization is backing life-altering “transitions” for mentally challenged customers after less than an hour of consultation, according to a new report.

On Wednesday, the Washington Free Beacon told the story of an autistic 18-year-old in New Jersey, identified only by the pseudonym “Fred,” whose condition leaves him prone to cycling through adoption and then rejection of “obsessions and extreme views.”

Last December, Fred declared himself a transgender woman months after his also-autistic best friend embraced transgenderism. His parents were willing to indulge a female identity for their son but first wanted to rule out the possibility this was another of his phases or driven by his friend’s example.

The Gender and Autism Program at Children’s National Hospital had a yearlong waitlist, so Fred, who was unwilling to wait to begin taking hormones, went to Planned Parenthood on his own upon turning 18. The organization’s only condition for administering the chemicals to a legal adult was a consultation with a nurse practitioner about potential side effects.

“Fred arrived at his local clinic on North Fullerton Ave. in Montclair, New Jersey, at around 11 a.m., according to phone tracking data his parents used to monitor his whereabouts,” the Beacon reported. “By 11:39, they received a text message from CVS: Fred’s estrogen prescription was on its way. Instead of a months-long evaluation by expert psychiatrists, a nurse practitioner had, in little over 30 minutes, prescribed their special-needs son a powerful drug without their knowledge or consent.”

The publication corroborated the parents’ account “through nursing and medical board complaints, locational data, prescriptions, text messages, emails, and other documents.”

“It’s criminal what Planned Parenthoods all over the country are doing,” said his mother, who is a pediatrician. “And most people have no idea this is happening.” In July, Fred’s parents filed a complaint with the New Jersey Boards of Medical Examiners and Nursing for prescribing their son gender hormones without a thorough psychiatric assessment and without regard for how his autism inhibited informed consent.

“This type of shoddy (and irreversible) medical practice is a threat to all” young people, “especially those with special needs,” the complaint says.

The World Professional Association for Transgender Health, which “vehemently” opposes bans on transitioning minors, nonetheless admits that it is “it is critical to differentiate gender incongruence from specific mental health presentations, such as obsessions and compulsions, special interests in autism, rigid thinking, broader identity problems,” and other factors; and that the capacity for the “thoughtful, future-oriented thinking” required to decide to “transition” is inhibited by “[n]eurodevelopmental differences, such as autistic features or autism spectrum disorder” that cause “communication differences; a preference for concrete or rigid thinking; differences in self-awareness, future thinking and planning”; and that with such patients, “extended time is often necessary before any decisions regarding medical-affirming treatment can be made.”

Though primarily known for abortion and birth control, Planned Parenthood also advertises itself as a “safe and welcoming place to get transgender/nonbinary hormone therapy,” including estrogen, anti-androgen, testosterone, and puberty blockers. Its expansion into the field has risen substantially since 2021.

“I’ve had patients desperate to get hormones where I’ve been the voice of caution,” Erica Anderson, a past president of the U.S. Professional Association for Transgender Health who is personally “transgender” but ambivalent about young people rushing into the decision, told the Beacon. “In some cases, they say, ‘I’ll just go to Planned Parenthood when I’m 18.’ Usually, I can dissuade them, but sometimes I can’t.”

Evidence shows that “affirming” gender confusion carries serious harms, especially when done with impressionable children who lack the mental development, emotional maturity, and life experience to consider the long-term ramifications of the decisions being pushed on them, or full knowledge about the long-term effects of life-altering, physically transformative, and often-irreversible surgical and chemical procedures.

Studies find that more than 80% of children experiencing gender dysphoria outgrow it on their own by late adolescence, and that even full “reassignment” surgery often fails to resolve gender-confused individuals’ heightened tendency to engage in self-harm and suicide — and may even exacerbate it, including by reinforcing their confusion and neglecting the actual root causes of their mental strife.

Many oft-ignored “detransitioners,” individuals who attempted to live under a different “gender identity” before embracing their sex, attest to the physical and mental harm of reinforcing gender confusion, as well as to the bias and negligence of the medical establishment on the subject, many of whom take an activist approach to their profession and begin cases with a predetermined conclusion that “transitioning” is the best solution.

Some such physicians have also been caught on video admitting to more old-fashioned motives for such procedures, as with an exposé last year about Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s Clinic for Transgender Health, where Dr. Shayne Sebold Taylor said outright that “these surgeries make a lot of money.”

Planned Parenthood displays a similar prioritization of profits over sound medicine in its abortion business.

In June, American Life League’s STOPP International 2023 Report on Planned Parenthood CEO Compensation found that all 53 chief executive officers of Planned Parenthood affiliates make more than $100,000 per year, with the average compensation rising from $237,999 in 2015 to $317,564 in 2020. Planned Parenthood Federation of America president Alexis McGill Johnson makes $683,697 and its top 10 affiliate heads all made more than $450,000, far higher than the average salary for U.S. nonprofit CEOs of $184,809.

In April, Planned Parenthood released its first annual report since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which revealed that despite the new status quo significantly reducing abortions overall, Planned Parenthood itself committed 374,155 abortions, its second-highest abortion numbers ever – a testament to its prioritization of the issue over all other services (which once again declined), and received $670.4 million in taxpayer funds last year from the pro-abortion Biden administration.

