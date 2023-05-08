Planned Parenthood is now giving transgender drugs to tens of thousands of people

Planned Parenthood offers transgender hormone drugs in at least 31 states as of 2020 and supplied the dangerous drugs to more than 35,000 people in 2021.

(LifeSiteNews) — Abortion giant Planned Parenthood has expanded its efforts to harm vulnerable Americans by becoming a leading organization facilitating so-called “gender transitions,” according to a new report.

Last week, Live Action released a report on Planned Parenthood’s involvement in the growing trend to mutilate the healthy bodies of gender-confused individuals. The pro-life organization found that in addition to being the nation’s largest abortion provider, it has also become the second largest group distributing irreversible puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones.

According to documents compiled in Live Action’s report, Planned Parenthood included such mutilating interventions in its annual report for the first time in the 2014-2015 year, when the organization declared its stance “that all couples should be treated equally and that politicians should not get to decide what you do with your body or what your family looks like, and that rights in this country should not depend on the state you live in.”

The document added that the abortion giant “is proud to be a provider of health care [sic] and information” for gender-confused individuals. Planned Parenthood reportedly “expanded access” to hormonal intervention to “26 centers now offering this care [sic] in California, Colorado, Maine, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, Nevada, New York, Vermont and Washington state.”

At the same time, Planned Parenthood also instituted “programs for LGBTQ youth and allies” with the intention of promoting “their identities.”

The 2017-2018 annual report shows an increase in centers dispensing drugs for gender-confused individuals. So-called “hormone therapy [sic]” was “available in 21 states” at the time. The same report noted that Planned Parenthood endorsed activism among young people, specifically in the form of “demanding gun violence prevention measures be taken to protect their communities.”

The following year, the number of states where Planned Parenthood offered hormonal intervention for gender-confused individuals had reached 31, with “more than 200 health centers” dispensing the drugs. According to the 2019-2020 annual report, 321,001 of the organization’s customers were male and 3,300 received vasectomy procedures, pointing to a greater expansion of other forms of contraception and continuing to undermine the family.

Throughout the yearly reports, Planned Parenthood also emphasized its endorsement of “comprehensive sex education,” which includes promoting LGBT ideology and sexual practices to children.

Live Action also noted that Planned Parenthood officials told NPR in an August 2022 article that “over 35,000 of Planned Parenthood’s patients nationwide sought gender-affirming hormone replacement therapy [sic] in 2021, and that number doesn’t include trans [sic] and non-binary [sic] people who relied on other services.”

Both cross-sex hormones and puberty blockers—which are distributed to children—are dispensed at certain Planned Parenthood centers across the country.

On the abortion giant’s website, gender confusion—masked as “gender identity”—is described in great detail, with the organization’s own definitions and information on what “treatments” are offered.

Planned Parenthood tells people that they are “transgender [sic] if your gender identity is different from the sex the doctor assigned you at birth” and that they can be neither male nor female, which is impossible. The site also declares that “many people know their gender identity as young as age 2, but others may not fully understand their gender until later in life” and suggests that people “experiment” with “gender identity.”

Recommendations for “transitioning” include using a different name, “chest binding,” “stuffing,” “tucking,” and “packing.” Medical interventions are advertised on the site, including cross-sex hormones, mastectomies, hysterectomies, phalloplasty, and vaginoplasty.

Planned Parenthood also redefines the leftist term “transphobia” as “transmisia,” which directly translates to “trans hatred,” and claims that any policy designed to protect children and adults from harmful, irreversible medical intervention and ideologies falls under this category.

Despite mainstream media and influential organizations like Planned Parenthood pushing so-called “sex changes” and “gender transitions,” such interventions have been widely criticized by medical professionals and found to cause serious mental and physical health problems.

In March, a medical doctor and founder of a gender clinic expressed regret upon having prescribed puberty blockers to gender-confused children, saying that the drugs are “not as reversible as we always thought, and they have longer term effects on kids’ growth and development, including making them sterile and quite a number of things affecting their bone growth.”

Previously, the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) had issued a condemnation of hormonal and surgical intervention for gender confusion for both children and adults.

One study conducted by a children’s hospital resulted in two teenage participants committing suicide after having been on cross-sex hormones. The same study showed that “the most common adverse event was suicidal ideation,” which occurred in 11 participants. Additional research has found that these drugs taken by confused individuals are linked to “substantially” higher risks of cardiac issues such as heart attacks and strokes.

