Planned Parenthood keeps abortion going after Roe through consolidation, telehealth: report 

Planned Parenthood went from 641 centers in 2020 to 585 today, but the locations that commit abortions rose from 388 to 398.

(LifeSiteNews) – Planned Parenthood responded to the constraints of losing Roe v. Wade by reducing its overall number of facilities while consolidating abortion “services” at those that remain, according to a new report.

The National Right to Life Committee (NRLC) set out to compare the Planned Parenthood clinics operating today with those active in 2020 before the Supreme Court’s Dobbs ruling restored states’ ability to directly ban abortion.

“In 2020, Planned Parenthood listed 641 clinics on its website, 388 of which performed abortion,” it found. “While the overall count has dropped to 585, the number of abortion-offering clinics has risen to 398.” Moreover, 45 are “virtual clinics” with no physical location but rather a website for remote consultations and prescriptions.

Offering abortion pills is also a significant part of the business as well as pushing the cutoff point by which they are willing to abort chemically, and how late they are willing to commit surgical abortions.

“For example, in 2020, 286 clinics offered chemical abortions at 10 weeks, with no clinics offering chemical abortions after 10 weeks,” NRLC says. “However, in 2025, 282 clinics now offer abortion at 11 weeks and, as referenced above, more than 70 clinics offering it at 12 weeks.”

“Most of the Planned Parenthood clinics that do surgical abortions advertise their willingness to do late abortions,” it continues. “In 2025, 113 clinics indicate they are willing to perform abortions at 14 weeks’ gestation or more; 58 say they’ll perform abortions of at least 19 weeks. A dozen say they’ll do them at 23 weeks plus. Four in California and one in Oregon advertise abortions at 24 weeks, and one in Illinois says they’ll even take women at 26 weeks!”

Facilities still open in pro-life states now function primarily as “travel agencies” to send women to centers in pro-abortion states and to advertise abortion pills.

“Clearly, the abortion cause is still primary at Planned Parenthood,” the report concludes. “The organization’s motto is officially ‘Care. No Matter What,’ but the data show it is more accurately ‘Abortion. No Matter What.’”

Within weeks of returning to office, President Donald Trump began enforcing the Hyde Amendment (which forbids most federal funds from directly supporting elective abortions), reinstated the Mexico City Policy (which forbids non-governmental organizations from using taxpayer dollars for elective abortions abroad), and cut millions in pro-abortion subsidies by freezing U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) spending.

In March, the administration froze Title X “family planning” grants to nonprofits it said violated its executive orders on immigration and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, including Planned Parenthood affiliates in nine states.

Last year, Planned Parenthood’s most recent annual report revealed that its affiliates across the nation took in $699.3 million in government “health services” reimbursements and grants, accounting for 39 percent of its total revenue during that period.

Losing some of that money has taken a considerable toll, causing closures in several states, and while evidence indicates that so-called “telehealth” abortions have helped sustain the industry after Roe, it cannot fully cancel out the deterrent effect of making surgical abortions harder to obtain.

Congressional Republicans have proposed two different measures to fully cut off Planned Parenthood’s government funding: the No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion and Abortion Insurance Full Disclosure Act, which permanently bans federal funds from being used for abortion; and the Defund Planned Parenthood Act, which disqualifies Planned Parenthood and its affiliates specifically. Pro-lifers have also called on the Trump administration to stop defending Biden-era rules allowing abortion pills to be dispensed by mail.

