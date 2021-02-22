Planned Parenthood killed at least 354,871 babies: 2019-2020 report

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

WASHINGTON, February 22, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Planned Parenthood’s newly released report documents the abortion giant killed at least 354,871 babies in the year 2019-2020, while receiving over $618 million dollars in taxpayers’ money.

The report documents the “patient care” provided by Planned Parenthood (PP) from October 1, 2018 until September 30, 2019, and presents the financial statistics for the year ending on June 30, 2020.

Planned Parenthood President Alexis McGill Johnson and Board Chair Aimee Cunningham state in their opening message, “We care about you, no matter what. No matter who you are, or where you live.”

Despite this claim, however, once again the number of abortions performed have increased from the previous year’s figure of 345,672 to 354,871, as have the number of contraceptive procedures, with a total of 2,565,910 performed in the latest figures. LiveAction reported that the abortion figures were the highest Planned Parenthood had ever reported.

Notwithstanding the rise in the number of abortions, contraceptive procedures, and pregnancy tests carried out, Planned Parenthood reported a fall in the number of people for whom they provided miscarriage care and offered adoption referrals. Only 2,110 people were given miscarriage care compared to the previous 2,236, and just 2,667 adoption referrals occurred compared to the previous 4,279. In addition, the number of “prenatal services” fell from 9,798 to 8,626. There is no explanation of what prenatal services actually entail.

LiveAction calculated that Planned Parenthood “commits 41 abortions for every one prenatal care service and 133 abortions for every adoption referral.”

According to the report, the abortion giant saw 2.4 million patients in the year, of which 321,001 were male.

The number of services related to cancer went up compared to the previous year, with a total of 598,852 “cancer screenings and prevention” services, compared to the previous number of 566,186.

However, when contrasted with figures from 2009 and 2010, a clear trend is visible in terms of the rise in number of abortions performed, and the accompanying decrease of cancer appointments. The 2009-2010 report documents 331,796 abortions, although it shows that the number of reported contraception-related services has fallen since then. In 2009 3,868,901 contraceptive “services” took place, while the number was 2,565,910 in the latest figures.

Cancer services have plummeted since 2009, with 1,830,811 cancer appointments recorded in 2009, contrasted to the less than 600,000 in the most recent report.

The 2009 report also records 1,029,821 pregnancy tests and 40,489 “pre-natal services,” showing a similar number of pregnancy tests to the latest figures, but a significant fall in “pre-natal services” over the past decade.

Planned Parenthood’s latest report also reveals the funding received by the organization, the majority of which stems from taxpayers. A total of over $618 million was categorized as “Government Health Services Reimbursements & Grants.” This sum accounted for 38% of the abortion provider’s revenue.

Out of the overall revenue of $1.6414 billion, $965.5 million was spent on “medical services,” $61.6 million on “sexuality education,” and $55.4 million spent on “public policy.” A further $50 million was used in “advocacy.”

This results in a profit of $69.7 million for Planned Parenthood, after deducting expenses from its revenue.

In addition to these statistics, the abortion giant reported on the supporters of the group, noting that it held “24 supporter briefings and trainings,” and adding that it had close to “100 new and revamped campus chapters.”

Over 30,700 events took place with over 4,200 volunteers, and Planned Parenthood celebrated the fact it had reached 16 million “supporters,” twice the number it had in 2014.

In contrast to the previous year’s report, which pointed to the “risk” the pro-abortion Supreme Court ruling Roe v. Wade was facing, the latest document is full of optimism for advancing the killing of the unborn. “This year tested our promise to Planned Parenthood patients: that we would be here for them, no matter what,” the introduction declared.

Johnson and Cunningham pointed to difficulties people faced in aborting their children during COVID-19, but welcomed the promise of a “different” world, where “Planned Parenthood will be there on the other side — not just present, but leading.”

The pair also pointed to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, saying, “Now, champions for sexual and reproductive health are in the White House. We’re entering a new era where we can not only undo the damage of the last four years, but move policy, and collective imagination, forward.”

“This year, we’ve all seen fear. But we know hope. We know freedom. We know imagination.”

Planned Parenthood’s report drew some attention to the support the group gave to the violent Back Lives Matter riots. “Planned Parenthood stood alongside partners leading the fight for racial justice by supporting the call to #DefundThePolice and invest in community based solutions, education, and health care instead of militarizing police forces,” the report stated.

Catholic researcher and professor Michael New commented on the latest figures, pointing to the large reduction in non-abortion related services, and the steady increase of babies aborted: “Planned Parenthood prioritizes abortion — not women’s health.”