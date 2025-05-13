Planned Parenthood kills ‘record’ number of babies: annual report

Planned Parenthood's latest annual report shows it continues to rake in hundreds of millions of dollars of taxpayer funding while killing more and more innocent human babies in the womb.

(LifeSiteNews) — Planned Parenthood killed more than 400,000 babies between 2022 and 2023, according to its latest annual report.

The abortion giant released the report on Mother’s Day, of all days.

In it, the abortion vendor says it is a “force for hope,” in reference to its “hope” that abortion will be more readily available. “Every time a patient walks through the doors of a Planned Parenthood health center, it is an act of hope — hope that they’ll get the care they need, that their decisions about their own bodies will be honored, that they’ll be truly seen,” the group claimed.

The report includes the time immediately following the reversal of Roe v. Wade in summer 2022. It underscores how Planned Parenthood continues to rake in taxpayer dollars while it grows its focus on abortion.

Its abortion numbers represent as 23% increase since 2013, according to the Charlotte Lozier Institute.

The pro-life think tank also pointed out “total cancer screening and prevention services have dropped by 54%, including declines of 61% for breast exams and 54% for pap tests,” at Planned Parenthood.

Furthermore, Planned Parenthood is currently sitting on $2.5 billion in assets, aided in part by nearly $800 million in taxpayer funding – which is now 40% of its budget.

Notably, the American public is losing interest in paying for abortions, even as they are forced to do so as taxpayers. Private contributions have dropped 31% from the last report, according to the Charlotte Lozier Institute.

Pro-life experts sharply criticized the latest report, including its timed release on Mother’s Day.

“The day after Mother’s Day, Planned Parenthood brags about how much they took from us all – in precious lives and taxpayer resources. Their annual report shows that Planned Parenthood’s biggest supporter is all of us, in government reimbursements and grants, despite better healthcare options available in Federally Qualified Healthcare Providers,” Students for Life Action President Kristan Hawkins stated in a news release.

She also referenced how Planned Parenthood has turned to injecting gender-confused boys and girls with transgender drugs as a new revenue stream.

“And we were forced to give them a 13% increase in funding while most of America received only a 3 to 5% increase,” Hawkins added. “Demanding that Americans prop up an organization that sells wrong sex hormone treatments, that sterilizes minors, and that ends precious lives in the womb violates the consciences of many Americans.”

“Planned Parenthood is a case study in how access to power equals wealth, and for those in the GOP who are inclined to support them, remember at election time they are coming for you,” she stated.

Other pro-life commentators criticized the group, based on its latest report. “Planned Parenthood receives increased taxpayer dollars annually while actual health services regularly decrease,” Carole Novielli wrote for Live Action. “The organization now commits over 57 abortions for every one prenatal care service, and kills over 187 preborn babies for every one adoption referral.”

“DEFUND NOW!,” Live Action President Lila Rose added on X.

BREAKING: New report shows that Planned Parenthood abortion numbers have gone up, to 402,230 abortions annually Forced taxpayer funding also has increased to a whopping $792 MILLION in annual funding DEFUND NOW! — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) May 12, 2025

Live Action and Students for Life are also pushing for the defunding of Planned Parenthood, which has gained some support from Republican leaders, while facing pushback from pro-abortion liberal Republicans.

Both Vice President JD Vance and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson have previously expressed support for defunding the abortion giant of all taxpayer money.

“I would like to. That’s for sure,” Speaker Johnson said in Dec. 2024 when asked by Fox News about cutting government funding. However, he said “we have got to build consensus to have the votes to do that.”

As LifeSiteNews previously reported:

In his first term, President Donald Trump never fully defunded Planned Parenthood. However, he did deprive them of tens of millions of dollars by prohibiting abortion vendors from receiving Title X ‘family planning’ funds. While Trump and running mate JD Vance said they want abortion drugs legal and want the issue of killing preborn babies left up to the state, the campaign appeared to support defunding Planned Parenthood.

Johnson recently reiterated his support for defunding Planned Parenthood.

“(The budget) could be used as a vehicle to redirect funds away from big abortion and to federally qualified health centers,” the speaker said in April.

Share











