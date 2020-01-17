Planned Parenthood launches $45 million campaign to defeat Trump

January 17, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – The nation’s largest abortion chain launched its biggest election effort yet this week, devoting $45 million to the cause of ousting President Donald Trump and returning Congress and numerous state legislatures to full Democrat control.

The money will go towards “large-scale” multimedia advertising, mail, and on-the-ground canvassing focusing on Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, centered around the message that Republicans at the state and national levels are engaged in a “coordinated attack” on Roe v. Wade.

The Trump administration "has managed to undo so much over the last three years," Planned Parenthood Votes executive director Jenny Lawson told CBS News. "The fact that this summer the Supreme Court might gut Roe v. Wade is an indicator of their intention and they've never been so bold."

Lawson added that “every major Democratic candidate” currently running for the party’s presidential nomination is pro-abortion enough to earn the group’s support. "The Democratic candidates collectively have the boldest reproductive rights policies we've ever seen," she said, adding that “many of them have actually introduced real plans to protect the reproductive rights in this country."

Many responded to the news by contrasting the political expenditure with the money the abortion giant continues to receive from taxpayers:

If they’ve got $45m laying around, why exactly do they need taxpayer dollars? https://t.co/FhnfZnHjNE — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 17, 2020

Planned Parenthood invests $45 million in electing pro-abortion Democrats.



Those Democrats then funnel $616 million a year in taxpayer-funding to Planned Parenthood.



Sounds like a quid pro quo. https://t.co/T70EgDeEt8 — Students for Life (@StudentsforLife) January 17, 2020

I think this is called "blood money"https://t.co/WbyKVNTpe3 — Wayne Dupree ���� (@WayneDupreeShow) January 17, 2020

Planned Parenthood received $616 million in taxpayer dollars during the most recent fiscal year, and has expressed outrage that the Trump administration has cut almost $60 million from that sum by disqualifying abortion groups from Title X family planning grants. This is despite the facts that the organization not only enjoys almost a billion dollars in annual private revenue and contributions but will continue to receive over $500 million from taxpayers even without Title X money.

Pro-life group Live Action argues that Planned Parenthood effectively engages in a “political money laundering scheme,” under which politicians funnel tax dollars to Planned Parenthood for “health” operations, leading pro-abortion donors to conclude its “health” needs are covered, so they can direct their contributions to the abortion giant’s political arms. This, in turn, helps Planned Parenthood Votes, Planned Parenthood Action Fund, and Planned Parenthood Federal PAC elect politicians who will protect their federal subsidies.