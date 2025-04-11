Planned Parenthood of Michigan blames Trump after announcing closure of three abortion facilities

The abortion giant attacked the 'Trump administration and its anti-abortion allies' after announcing the closures, citing 'threats to federal funding.'

(Live Action) — Planned Parenthood of Michigan (PPMI) announced last week that it will be closing three of its facilities, consolidating two others, and reducing its workforce by 10 percent.

In a press release, the affiliate said it will close its facilities in Jackson, Petoskey, and Marquette, effective April 30. Additionally, it will consolidate two facilities in Ann Arbor. However, it plans to expand its virtual services, including the distribution of abortion pills, moving to offer telehealth appointments seven days a week.

The abortion giant cited “threats to federal funding” in the reason for the closures. “The Trump administration and its anti-abortion allies have made clear their intention to defund Planned Parenthood and attack access to sexual and reproductive health care nationwide – so while these attacks are devastating, they are not a surprise,” said Paula Thornton Greear, President and CEO of PPMI.

Despite this statement, to date, the organization is still receiving taxpayer dollars aside from Title X funding earmarked for just nine Planned Parenthood facilities which has been “temporarily” frozen while under review – a $20 million drop in a $700 million bucket of taxpayer funding to the corporation in 2023. Planned Parenthood serves an estimated 2 percent of American women of reproductive age.

Planned Parenthood closures have also recently been announced in heavily pro-abortion states like Illinois, New York, and Vermont.

The news that it plans to expand virtual services in favor of in person visits may better explain the facility closures. Last year, the abortion giant revealed last year that nearly 70 percent of its abortions are now committed via abortion pill, while its abortion numbers have hit record highs.

By closing the brick-and-mortar facilities, Planned Parenthood can reduce the overhead costs of building space and staff, while focusing solely on increasing its profits through abortion pill distribution. Michigan law allows the dispensing of chemical abortion pills virtually, without the need for an in-person appointment.

Amber Rosebloom, president of Right to Life of Michigan, praised the news of the facility closures.

“The Planned Parenthood closures in Michigan are good news for women and families in our state,” she said in a statement. “These four closures demonstrate Planned Parenthood’s inability to meet the needs of women, while they continue to advocate a radical political agenda and an abortion-only response to women facing unplanned pregnancies.”

Reprinted with permission from Live Action.

