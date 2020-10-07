Planned Parenthood president: Protecting abortion is the fight of this ‘generation’

October 7, 2020 (LifeSiteNews.com) – It could easily be argued that one-third of Gen X, Millennials, and Gen Z in the U.S. have been killed by abortion since the Supreme Court imposed abortion on demand across America in 1973. But Planned Parenthood’s president is worried that losing the so-called right to abortion is this generation’s fight.

“Every generation has their fights and this is ours,” Alexis McGill Johnson, Planned Parenthood president and CEO, told Fast Company, an American business print and online magazine in an interview this week.

Johnson is concerned Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court will tip the balance of the court towards a pro-life majority. “After the Senate confirmed Justice Kavanaugh,” Johnson said, “state politicians worked quickly to introduce more than 300 abortion restrictions and passed 25 abortion bans in a single year, many of which are working their way through the court systems right now.”

Johnson suggested moving forward with a Supreme Court nomination and appointment is insensitive in light of the suffering Americans are enduring because of the coronavirus. “Senate Republican leadership is ramming through a confirmation process while continuing to ignore the harms wrought by the pandemic and our nation’s collective pain—it’s unacceptable, and the majority of Americans agree.”

Yet, the pandemic did not seem to hurt Planned Parenthood’s bottom line. Abortion centers were deemed “essential” in many states while many family businesses were shut down – some permanently. Johnson admitted Planned Parenthood visits last spring were significant, “At the height of the pandemic, between April and June, Planned Parenthood health centers conducted nearly 800,000 visits—including telehealth visits—to get people what they need.”

Pandemic concerns were not the only things discussed in the interview. Johnson was asked about Planned Parenthood’s undeniable racist orgins and the disproportionate amount of blacks affected by abortion. She chalked it up to systemic racism.

“As an organization, we are over 100 years old. There’s no institution in this country that’s not implicated by growing up in a world of white supremacy and misogyny. So, we have to find a systemic solution to a systemic problem.”

Planned Parenthood aborts more than 300,000 children each year.