Planned Parenthood shuts down three Michigan facilities after $5.6 million loss

Planned Parenthood that said it suffered significant financial losses after Republicans’ one-year defunding of the abortion giant last year took effect.

(LifeSiteNews) — Three Planned Parenthood facilities will close in Michigan as the one-year, temporary defunding of abortion vendors took a toll on its profits.

Planned Parenthood of Michigan said that the closures were driven by “$5.6 million in uncompensated and undercompensated care.”

The three closed locations in Lansing, Warren, and Livonia did not commit abortions at their facilities, though they did refer for dangerous chemical abortion drugs. The closure of these facilities further shows that abortion is a moneymaker for Planned Parenthood while some other services are not.

While the one-year defunding of Planned Parenthood expired on July 4 of this year, the effects of it in just 365 days illustrate the importance of extending the cuts. Planned Parenthood also cited its exclusion from Title X “family planning” funds as a reason for its financial losses.

“For decades, federal family planning funding and reimbursement for patient care helped Planned Parenthood expand access across the state,” Paula Greear, CEO of Planned Parenthood of Michigan, stated in a news release.

Greear stated further:

Republicans in Congress have now demonstrated that they are willing to block Medicaid reimbursement for Planned Parenthood patients, and the Trump administration has proposed eliminating the Title X family planning program altogether. We cannot build the future of patient care on federal funding that can be stripped away whenever political power changes hands.

The president of Right to Life of Michigan sees the situation differently, saying that the announcement “is good news for Michiganders who care about quality care and accountability.”

Amber Roseboom also questioned if something else is driving the closures.

“The suggestion that Planned Parenthood doesn’t have money to provide local services, merely weeks after announcing a $47 Million effort to defeat Republicans in key states, is shameful political theater,” she stated, calling the idea “preposterous.” A Planned Parenthood-aligned super PAC announced in July it plans to spend $47 million in federal races, according to Politico.

Roseboom noted that Michigan has a radical law that allows abortion “through all nine months of pregnancy.”

She accused Democrats of “trying to manufacture an issue of ‘access’ to turn out their base.”

“Michigan voters will see right through this charade,” she stated, noting that access to abortion and other “reproductive” services are “not limited in our state.”

Due to the funding cuts, Planned Parenthood has been going around the state begging counties to drop millions of dollars into its coffers. The fundraising campaign came after left-wing Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer declined to support requests for further state funding.

Washtenaw County gave half a million dollars to Planned Parenthood as part of its fundraising campaign. Oakland County followed with a promise to vote on August 5 to give $1.5 million of taxpayer dollars to Planned Parenthood, according to Right to Life of Michigan.

Roseboom said the decisions are “a shocking affront to taxpayers and fails to meet even the lowest standards of ethical conduct.”

Planned Parenthood suffered under one-year funding cuts

Numerous Planned Parenthood facilities shut down during the one-year temporary defunding of some abortion vendors as part of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act signed into law on July 4, 2025.

Yet the funding cuts were not extended, meaning that the cash spigot has been turned back on, to the chagrin of pro-life leaders. In total, nearly 60 Planned Parenthood facilities have shut down since Trump took office, with some of those closures related to the defunding.

American Life League tracks the closures and provided numbers to LifeSiteNews.

“According to our research, there were 51 permanent closures in 2025, and there have been six so far in 2026,” Katie Xavios told LifeSiteNews via email in June. “We have tracked these closures across 20 states.”

Groups including Students for Life Action have been critical of Congress for not extending the funding cuts.

“SFLAction’s voter outreach between now and Election Day will continue to call for the federal defunding of Planned Parenthood & Big Abortion in Medicaid spending and for the Trump Administration to fast track debarment of Planned Parenthood,” the political arm of Students for Life of America stated in mid-July.

The organization gave every member of Congress an “F” on its scorecard for not continuing the defunding of Planned Parenthood.

“The bottom line, pro-life voters want to see healthcare money invested with those who intend for their patients to survive with their lives and fertility intact,” President Kristan Hawkins stated.

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