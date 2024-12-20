Planned Parenthood shuts down two locations in Alaska and Idaho

Planned Parenthood is shutting down one of its facilities in Alaska, citing the cost of repairs and political 'challenges.' A facility in Idaho will also shut down, the abortion giant announced.

(LifeSiteNews) — Two Planned Parenthood abortion facilities, one in Juneau, Alaska, and another in Idaho, have shut down.

The Juneau facility temporarily closed in November only to have Planned Parenthood announce it will completely cease operations, leaving just two locations left in Alaska.

“This decision was not made lightly and reflects a careful evaluation of patient needs, access to care in Alaska, and the challenges facing sexual and reproductive health care [sic] today,” the abortion facility told the media.

A spokesperson for the regional Planned Parenthood said, “the cost of repairs to the building, and the threat of reduced funding in this political climate factored into the decision,” according to KTUU’s paraphrase.

“These challenges include rising costs, low reimbursement rates, the lasting effects of Covid-19, the aftermath of the Dobbs decision, and targeted attacks on reproductive health care,” the regional Planned Parenthood stated on its website. It also announced an Idaho Planned Parenthood would no longer offer in-person appointments beginning yesterday.

“We’re going to keep fighting and do whatever it takes so that the patients in Juneau, Alaska, and the country, continue to receive the care that they need and deserve, specifically with regards to reproductive and sexual health care, including abortion care [sic],” the spokesperson said.

The Juneau center will still facilitate the distribution of dangerous chemical abortion drugs, however. Two other Planned Parenthood locations remain open to facilitate the killing of preborn Alaskans.

The closure occurred despite the fact Alaska is considered “protective” by the pro-abortion Guttmacher Institute. This means the state generally allows for the killing of innocent preborn babies in the womb.

There are no restrictions based on “gestational duration” according to the pro-abortion think tank, and state Medicaid subsidizes the destruction of babies.

However, there are attempts to defund Planned Parenthood of state dollars, which could further harm the abortion giant’s bottom line. But the state’s supreme court has ordered Alaska to pay for abortions under a 2001 court ruling, according to the Alaska Watchman.

The Watchman reported:

Efforts to end this practice have failed over the years. Earlier this year four Alaska Republicans in the State Senate – including Senate President Gary Stevens and Majority Leader Cathy Giessel – joined all Democrats in voting to kill an amendment to the state operating budget bill that would have prohibited the state from using public money to pay for abortions. Sen. Shelley Hughes (R-Palmer) introduced the amendment, which sought to accomplished two things: allot $0.00 dollars for abortion related expenses in the State Medicaid Services budget, and bar the Department of Health and Social Services from transferring funds into that budget to then use for abortions.

While abortion activists have won a series of victories legalizing the killing of preborn babies through all nine months of pregnancy in both red and blue states, the industry has suffered some setbacks.

For example, there are now 76 fewer “independent” facilities since the reversal of Roe v. Wade in June 2022, as donations from abortion activists dry up and cause financial problems. Even Planned Parenthood in New York had to stop some late-term abortions due to a reduction in taxpayer funding.

Further cuts to Planned Parenthood’s funding could be on the horizon, as Trump allies including Elon Musk and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson have stated the group’s taxpayer dollars should be cut.

“On the question of defunding Planned Parenthood, look, I mean our view is we don’t think that taxpayers should fund late-term abortion,” Vice President-elect JD Vance told the media after a rally in October.

Share











