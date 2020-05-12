Planned Parenthood slammed for Mother’s Day post thanking ‘moms on the front line’

May 11, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — The nation’s largest abortion chain is under fire for posting a Mother’s Day greeting on social media purporting to honor motherhood, despite Planned Parenthood’s primary business being to help women avoid motherhood in violent fashion.

“From moms at home, to moms on the front line — thank you,” reads the graphic:

Many pro-life observers called attention to the post, with reactions ranging from disgust for Planned Parenthood’s dishonesty to puzzlement at its apparent tone-deafness:

I'm pretty sure if your mom went the @PPFA route you are not reading this or able to thank you mother... just sayin'... https://t.co/j5IZq4mwZ4 — Tony Shaffer (@T_S_P_O_O_K_Y) May 10, 2020

Praying for all the mothers you’ve made childless, likely feeling deep sorrow today. — Amanda (@AmandaPresto) May 10, 2020

Mengele became an abortionist after fleeing Germany. You are just like him. — Dan Gainor (@dangainor) May 10, 2020

Nationwide, Planned Parenthood’s latest annual report says it aborted 345,672 and distributed more than 2 million contraceptives during the 2018–2019 fiscal year. By contrast, it reported just 9,798 prenatal services and 4,279 adoption referrals.

Planned Parenthood also opposes a mother’s right to know about, let alone have a say in, her daughter’s decision to abort a child. Even the mothers it “serves” in abortion should not have the option of viewing their child on ultrasound, according to the abortion giant.