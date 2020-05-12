News

Planned Parenthood slammed for Mother’s Day post thanking ‘moms on the front line’

One reaction on Twitter: 'Praying for all the mothers you’ve made childless, likely feeling deep sorrow today.'
Tue May 12, 2020 - 11:08 am EST
Featured Image
Calvin Freiburger By Calvin Freiburger
Follow Calvin
Calvin Freiburger By Calvin Freiburger
Follow Calvin

May 11, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — The nation’s largest abortion chain is under fire for posting a Mother’s Day greeting on social media purporting to honor motherhood, despite Planned Parenthood’s primary business being to help women avoid motherhood in violent fashion.

“From moms at home, to moms on the front line — thank you,” reads the graphic:

Many pro-life observers called attention to the post, with reactions ranging from disgust for Planned Parenthood’s dishonesty to puzzlement at its apparent tone-deafness:

Nationwide, Planned Parenthood’s latest annual report says it aborted 345,672 and distributed more than 2 million contraceptives during the 2018–2019 fiscal year. By contrast, it reported just 9,798 prenatal services and 4,279 adoption referrals.

Planned Parenthood also opposes a mother’s right to know about, let alone have a say in, her daughter’s decision to abort a child. Even the mothers it “serves” in abortion should not have the option of viewing their child on ultrasound, according to the abortion giant.

  abortion, liberal hypocrisy, mother's day, motherhood, parenthood, planned parenthood, women

Keep this news available to you and millions more

Your gift will spread truth, defeat lies, and save lives

Comments

Share this article