Planned Parenthood sold bodies of ‘viable’ babies to University of California, new docs reveal

(LifeSiteNews) – Newly obtained documents show that Planned Parenthood supplied the University of California San Diego (UCSD) with “viable” dead babies up to six months old in exchange for patent deals, renewing suspicions that the nation’s largest abortion chain could be committing partial-birth abortions and even infanticide in violation of federal law.

The pro-life Center for Medical Progress (CMP) revealed Thursday that a public records request turned up a research plan submitted to and approved by the UCSD Institutional Review Board (IRB) that states, “We will collect tissues from fetuses ranging from 4 to 23 weeks’ gestational age from subjects undergoing elective surgical pregnancy termination at Planned Parenthood in San Diego,” including on patients with “viable non anomalous” – i.e., capable of surviving outside the womb, and not having abnormalities that would complicate their survivability or quality of life.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.

