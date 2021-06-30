Planned Parenthood tells middle schoolers about avoiding parental consent for abortion, contraception

TACOMA, Washington, June 30, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — An 8th grade teacher in a Tacoma public school distributed a flyer detailing Washington state laws allowing minors to get abortions and contraceptives without parental consent. The flyer, produced by abortion giant Planned Parenthood, was given to Stewart Middle School students as part of their science curriculum.

The flyer said:

ABORTION: You do not need to get permission from your parents or guardians at any age.

BIRTH CONTROL: You are allowed to get a prescription for birth control without your parent or guardian’s permission.

CONDOMS: You can buy condoms at any age.

EMERGENCY CONTRACEPTION: You can buy Plan B Emergency Contraception at a local pharmacy without a prescription at any age.

The flyer also mentions that there are exceptions to state law that says the age of consent is 16, assuring children they can lawfully have sexual intercourse “with somebody two years older or less” at the age of 11.

The flyer caused controversy after a concerned parent posted a picture of it on social media and confronted the school about it. After an investigation, the Assistant Director of Education in the district, Eric Hogan, responded in an email to parents, which was obtained by the Jason Rantz Show.

“The flyer is not part of our curriculum and should not have been sent home with students,” Hogan argued. “Previously, Planned Parenthood taught within our schools and supplied the flyer that was distributed to students. We discovered a binder of curriculum materials was left behind for an incoming teacher to use this year, and this flyer was in the binder. Not realizing the flyer wasn’t approved material, the teacher sent it home with students. Corrective action has been taken with this employee.”

Planned Parenthood, in addition to providing hundreds of thousands of abortions each year, is a big player in the field of sex education in schools. The organization and its allies have anned Parenthood and their allies have taught things like BDSM, including using whips, chains and gagging; have informed eleven-year-olds about anal and oral sex; and introduced a chatbot that allows kids to go behind their parents’ back to ask about sex and abortion.