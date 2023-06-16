Planned Parenthood temporarily closes Utah abortion center amid legal fight over pro-life laws

Planned Parenthood said it closed a facility in Logan due to 'staffing issues.' The closure took effect days after Utah passed a now-blocked pro-life law.

LOGAN, Utah (LifeSiteNews) — Planned Parenthood has temporarily closed an abortion facility in northern Utah due to what it says are “staffing issues,” as the state Supreme Court deliberates its coming ruling on Utah’s abortion trigger ban.

The abortion giant’s facility in Logan, the only location that offers abortions in Utah outside Salt Lake County, “temporarily” closed on March 18 according to a Facebook post from a client, only days after Governor Spencer Cox signed a law banning abortion facilities and otherwise heavily restricting the procedure.

The “Abortion Changes” law, HB 467, has been blocked by a district court judge pending the Utah Supreme Court decision on the previously signed abortion trigger law, which has also been blocked.

The Logan facility, which offers contraception and abortion pills but not surgical abortions, has indicated on its website under “Hours” that it is “closed until further notice,” but has not otherwise announced the closure to its patients, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.

A Planned Parenthood spokesperson told the Tribune that the estimated re-opening date is August 1 and that the closure is the result of the Logan operation “facing the same medical staffing issues that many other health care providers are experiencing.”

Amid widespread state abortion bans and restrictions enacted in the wake of the overturning of Roe v. Wade, Planned Parenthood has announced coming structural changes as well as the layoffs of 10 to 15 percent of its employees, the Associated Press reported. The organization ​​said that it will increase funding in states that allow for abortion “access,” boost funds for non-abortion services in states with bans, and emphasize “telehealth” services, by which women obtain abortion pills by mail.

With the trigger and “Abortion Changes” laws blocked, abortion remains legal in Utah up to 18 weeks, with some exceptions after that point.

If allowed to take hold, the recently signed HB 467 would tighten the abortion restrictions of the trigger law while confining abortions to hospitals, performed by licensed physicians.

Specifically, the law prohibits abortions with a few exceptions allowed prior to 18 weeks: “[If] the abortion is necessary to avert the death of the woman … or a serious physical risk of substantial impairment of a major bodily function of the woman”; if two doctors “concur, in writing … that the fetus has a fetal abnormality that in the physicians’ reasonable medical judgment is incompatible with life”; and if the mother has conceived as a result of rape or incest, or if the mother is a minor under the age of 14.

The prior abortion trigger law was halted after Planned Parenthood Association of Utah and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) filed a lawsuit.

