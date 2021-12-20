Planned Parenthood top CEOs make more money than highest-paid gov’t employee Fauci

The salaries of at least 15 Planned Parenthood workers surpass that of Anthony Fauci, the highest-paid US federal employee.

(LifeSiteNews) — A report released this month shows that abortion giant Planned Parenthood is paying nine of its affiliate CEOs and another six of its top employees more money than what the highest-paid federal employee in the U.S. gets paid.

The American Life League (ALL) found that Planned Parenthood, while receiving $618 million in federal, state, and local government funding in 2020, spent a big chunk of its funds, almost $45 million, on its CEOs alone. It paid its employees at its national headquarters another $15 million.

Considering that Planned Parenthood receives a sizable portion of its funding from American taxpayer dollars, the ALL found it noteworthy that the abortion provider paid at least fifteen of its employees more money than the highest-paid federal U.S. employee.

“Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.’s new book, The Real Anthony Fauci, reveals that at $437,000 a year, Fauci is the highest-paid federal employee in the nation,” reported Jim Sedlak, Executive Director of the American Life League and chief author of the 2020 Planned Parenthood CEO Compensation Report.

The ALL report found that nine CEOs of government-supported Planned Parenthood affiliates, and six of the organization’s top employees, make more than Fauci. The two top employees make almost triple the amount of Fauci’s annual salary.

From July 1, 2019, to June 30, 2020, then-President/CEO of Planned Parenthood, Leana Wen, received an annual salary of $1,284,459, and the organization’s senior advisor, Dawn Laguens, earned $1,151,786 annually.

The next highest-paid employees listed in the ALL report were Chief Development Officer Jethro Miller, who received a salary of $648,812 from 2019–2020, and CEO of the affiliate Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest, Inc., Darrah DiGiorgio Johnson, who earned $616,926 that year.

Breitbart News, who first shared details of the ALL report, observed that in 2011, the average CEO of Planned Parenthood “made $158,797 — a nearly 89 percent increase in nine years overall.”

Sedlak noted that Planned Parenthood “is demanding significant increase in government funding from the Biden administration,” despite the fact that its executives are comfortably intrenched in the 1 percent.”

“One glaring thing that stuck out for me was the fact that killing babies and harming women from adolescence onward appears to be extremely lucrative,” commented Judie Brown, American Life League President and Co-founder.

“Clearly, it is time that the United States Congress remove Planned Parenthood’s ‘charitable organization’ status and quit forcing American taxpayers to fund this profiteering parasite,” said Sedlak.

The self-described “not for profit” abortion provider has almost tripled its net proceeds in the last decade, from $18.5 million in 2010 to $69.7 million in 2020. Its taxpayer funding even increased during the Trump administration, despite efforts to partially defund the abortion giant.

This is not the first time Planned Parenthood has drawn scrutiny for lavishly compensating its top executives while raking in taxpayer funds. In 2018, the abortion provider was criticized by ALL for rewarding its CEOs “not through a great marketing campaign or revolutionizing the delivery of health services, but by getting more taxpayer money.”

Live Action has argued that Planned Parenthood uses taxpayer funding as a “political money laundering scheme,” relying on medical reimbursements for its stated “services” so more of its private contributions can be redirected to partisan advocacy.

