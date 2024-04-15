Planned Parenthood worker says it’s ‘unfortunate’ that underage girl’s forced abortion didn’t happen

Planned Parenthood has for years aborted babies of abused girls as young as 12 without reporting signs of statutory or forcible rape to law enforcement.

CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina (LifeSiteNews) — A staffer at a North Carolina Planned Parenthood location was caught on tape recently describing it as “unfortunate” that a coerced underage abortion would not proceed.

Operation Rescue obtained the recording of a 911 call from Chapel Hill Health Center-Planned Parenthood concerning a 16-year-old girl brought in for an abortion on March 13 accompanied by multiple people, including a boyfriend and parent. Police cars were witnessed descending on the building that day, but while the girl was safely escorted away, no arrests appeared to have been made at the time.

In this instance, Planned Parenthood reported the attempt of a forced abortion as required by North Carolina law, but in the course of doing so the staffer who placed the call made a statement offering a window into the abortion giant’s underlying mentality.

“We’re in clinic today, and we have a minor who did, um, disclose to us that, um, she’s being forced to have her procedure today,” she said. “Unfortunately, my provider will not do the procedure if she’s being forced, but the patient did say she is with her family, who did threaten that if she doesn’t [abort] she’ll be sent to her grandmother, who, um, she does state is very abusive, and when she was there before, she was suicidal” (emphasis added).

“Unfortunately?” responded Operation Rescue President Troy Newman. “Unfortunate for whom? For the terrified child being intimidated into choosing death for her own child, or unfortunate for Planned Parenthood’s bottom line after losing the blood money her coercers would have paid to destroy two lives that day?”

Despite the abortion lobby’s framing of abortion as a matter of “choice,” it has long turned a blind eye to abortion coercion, which is a popular tool for covering up and perpetuating sexual abuse.

The pro-life group Live Action’s “Aiding Abusers” series draws on news reports, eyewitness testimony, and undercover video to expose Planned Parenthood employees’ willingness to abort the babies of girls as young as 12 without reporting signs of statutory or forcible rape to law enforcement. This enables the men who brought the girls in for appointments to bring them home and continue abusing them.

Last year, the pro-life Charlotte Lozier Institute released a study that interviewed 1,000 American women and found that 61% of women who undergo abortions do so due to pressure from “male partners, family members, other persons, financial concerns, and other circumstances.”

“Forcing a woman to have an abortion, including a minor, is illegal in all 50 states of the United States of America,” according to the Justice Foundation’s Center Against Forced Abortions, which offers a variety of information resources to help those who are being pressured into killing their babies.

