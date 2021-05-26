Planned Parenthood wants to drop eugenicist founder’s name from New York street

NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – A Planned Parenthood officer has called for the removal of the Margaret Sanger Square sign from a street in New York City during a community board meeting. Sanger was the eugenicist founder of Planned Parenthood.

According to Patch, the movement to remove Sanger’s name from the square was introduced by Merle McGee, the Chief Equity and Engagement Officer of Planned Parenthood New York.

“We need to acknowledge, like many institutions, that we have to reckon with our history and our founder's legacy,” McGee said during the community board meeting. “Margaret Sanger, the founder of Planned Parenthood, was a champion for birth control, which expanded bodily autonomy for many, including women of color, but Sanger also embraced eugenics, which was an ableist and racist philosophy to advance the birth control campaign.”

This move comes after Planned Parenthood of Greater New York determined to remove Sanger’s name from a Manhattan abortion facility because of her “harmful connections to the eugenics movement.”

Sanger has long been known to have supported eugenics and racism. She once said, “We don’t want the word to go out that we want to exterminate the Negro population …” Recently, her racist comments started to face increased scrutiny, and Planned Parenthood officially acknowledged the situation.

While Planned Parenthood is trying to distance itself from Sanger’s name, its mission is still heavily influenced by her eugenic beliefs.

Research revealed that Planned Parenthood placed most of their abortion clinics within walking distance of minority neighborhoods, with 80% of the clinics targeting women of color.

According to the pro-abortion Guttmacher Institute, black women receive 30% of abortions, despite only being 12.6% of the population. Since abortion was legalized in 1973, over 19 million black babies have been murdered, with an average of 900 black babies being killed every day.

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Former Planned Parenthood worker Abby Johnson, who is now one of the leading pro-life voices, said, “Margaret Sanger told us exactly who she was, and people didn’t believe it. Planned Parenthood tells us who it is by the communities it targets each and every day.”

“Planned Parenthood is the greatest predatory racist organization among us,” she continued. “It lies to, kills, and destroys the black community each and every day.”