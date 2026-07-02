Planned Parenthood will close abortion center in Iowa, leaving just one left in state

Pro-life laws have taken a toll on Planned Parenthood in Iowa, and the chain’s regional CEO says, ‘We are in the hardest moment for the reproductive freedom movement in modern day history.’

IOWA CITY (LifeSiteNews) — Planned Parenthood will be down to just one physical location in Iowa with the impending closure of its Iowa City facility, as state laws and federal funding restrictions squeeze out the abortion business.

Iowa’s heartbeat-based abortion ban forbids abortions after six weeks except for cases of rape, incest, or alleged medical emergencies, and another law signed in May requires abortion-inducing drugs to only be dispensed in person in addition to informed-consent requirements, effectively banning the use of mail-order abortion pills for those abortions not covered by the heartbeat law.

Those laws, along with federal restrictions on taxpayer funding of abortion, have taken their toll on the abortion business in the Hawkeye State. The Des Moines Register reports that Planned Parenthood of Iowa City Health Clinic is slated to close at the end of July while Planned Parenthood North Central States (PPNCS) consolidates its remaining “services” at the Susan Knapp Health Center in Des Moines, its last brick-and-mortar site. The abortion giant’s regional affiliate will also restructure to focus more on virtual delivery of its so-called “care.”

“We are in the hardest moment for the reproductive freedom movement in modern day history,” said PPNCS President and CEO Ruth Richardson. “By protecting our core infrastructure now, we will be ready to expand care again when the pendulum shifts — because it will. After seeing the resilience of our patients, communities, supporters, champions, and our staff and providers, I believe we have what it takes to sustain our strength and build back.”

Thirteen states ban most abortions starting at conception; another five ban it at around six weeks, with additional states imposing a range of later restrictions.

But the abortion lobby works feverishly to preserve abortion “access” via deregulated interstate distribution of abortion pills, legal protection and financial support of interstate abortion travel, constructing new abortion facilities near borders shared by pro-life and pro-abortion states, making liberal states sanctuaries for those who want to evade or violate the laws of more pro-life neighbors, and embedding abortion “rights” in state constitutions, whether via activist lawsuits or state constitutional amendments.

Mail-order abortion pills have become the abortion lobby’s most potent tool for preserving “choice” in states like Iowa. The latest data from the pro-abortion Guttmacher Institute found 1,125,930 clinical abortions in 2025, a slight increase from 2024, which Guttmacher attributed in large part to abortion pills. Planned Parenthood’s 2024–2025 annual report says that it alone committed 434,450 abortions, a record number for the organization and eight percent more than the previous year.

Pro-lifers are currently waiting to see how the U.S. Supreme Court will rule on legal challenges to the FDA’s lax abortion-pill regulations, which allow the pills to be dispensed without an in-person medical visit, before a long-promised Trump administration review of the safety data is finally released.

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