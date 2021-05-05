Planned Parenthood’s partnership with China – does it cross the line to treason?

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

May 5, 2021 (Operation Rescue) – The world was shocked in the summer of 2015 when the Center for Medical Progress (CMP) released a series of undercover videos that showed Planned Parenthood executives discussing the sale of human tissues and organs harvested from aborted babies.

At the onset of the investigation into Planned Parenthood’s involvement in tissue trafficking, CMP Board Members David Daleiden, Troy Newman, and Albin Rhomberg made a conscious decision to focus narrowly on Planned Parenthood’s suspected criminality, since it is a violation of Federal Statute 42 U.S.C. § 289g-2 to sell aborted baby remains for “valuable consideration.”

The decision not to pursue the questions of why there was a demand for such tissue, the extent of that demand, and who the end-users were may have inadvertently left the most important aspect of the baby parts trafficking scheme behind a curtain of secrecy.

“I understood there was more to the trafficking in baby body parts than just the aspect of Planned Parenthood’s apparent lawbreaking and the horrific details of the harvesting practice that was being told through the undercover videos,” said Newman. “Now, more of that critical part the story must be told, especially at this moment in history.”

Newman watched with dismay as federal law enforcement agencies completely disregard the evidence compiled by the CMP. More evidence uncovered by investigations conducted by committees in the U.S. House and Senate resulted in several criminal referrals against Planned Parenthood and the middle-man procurement companies, but even those inexplicably went without action from a Department of Justice that was later shown to be corrupt even during the Trump Administration.

There was also an aggressive attempt on the part of the media to vilify the pro-life journalists and portray the videos as “discredited” or “deceptively edited” – even though an independent forensic video analysis showed they were neither.

Newman endured a Planned Parenthood lawsuit that seemed to violate all legal norms and left him with a judgment and attorney fees totaling a staggering $16 million – just for consulting on the CMP project that expose Planned Parenthood’s wrong-doing.

So, what was really going on? Why were enormously powerful people going all-out to protect Planned Parenthood? Why was tax-funding for Planned Parenthood treated with more importance by Democrats than national security? What made Planned Parenthood so politically powerful? Why did federal law enforcement agencies turn a blind eye to volumes of evidence that Planned Parenthood broke the law?

It took time to fit the pieces of the puzzle together.

Enter the dragon

The first clue came in September 2015, when the CMP video series prompted the U.S. House of Representatives to pass a bill defunding Planned Parenthood of all Federal tax dollars. That was when Li Bin, the head of China’s National Health and Family Planning Commission (CFPA), announced that it would “contribute $528 million to Planned Parenthood for the 2016 fiscal year in exchange for the continued donation of tissue samples.” [Emphasis added.]

This indicated that as prior to 2015, there was already a close partnership between Planned Parenthood Federation of America (PPFA) and Communist China – so close that China was willing to pay Planned Parenthood well over a half billion dollars to make sure the supply of American aborted baby tissues and organs kept flowing from PPFA into China, which coveted the DNA.

There is other evidence that that tissues and organs from Planned Parenthood of Orange and San Bernardino Counties in California ended up in China.

Based on a complaint filed by the Center for Medical Progress, Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas filed a civil suit against two businesses, DaVinci Biosciences and DV Biologics, for illegally profiting from the sale of aborted baby tissues and organs. The businesses were heavily fined and forced to close.

As Operation Rescue previously reported, the businesses had no problem acquiring aborted baby remains from Orange County Planned Parenthood abortion facilities. The companies marked up the price ten times over costs then sold them worldwide, according to Rackauckas’ lawsuit. In fact, their primary customer base was an international one.

Undoubtedly, some of that tissue ultimately ended up in Chinese labs since China was the largest buyer of aborted baby remains outside the U.S.

Planned Parenthood organizations have had long relationships with China. The International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF) has partnered with China’s National Health and Family Planning Commission (CFPA) since at least 1983, when they first began working together to forcibly control China’s population through the One Child program and other policies.

According to a 2016 LifeNews.com article:

In its first decade, in collaboration with IPPF, CFPA established one million branches in China and mobilized as many as 94 million members and volunteers “all over the country.” In fact, China was the second country to become officially recognized as a qualified member of the International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF), after CFPA met IPPF’s 65 criteria on sexual and reproductive health issues.

Reggie Littlejohn, President of Women’s Rights Without Frontiers, understands IPPF’s affiliation with China all too well. In that same 2016 article, she told LifeNews.com, “The One Child Policy has been responsible for hundreds of millions of forced abortions and sterilizations and untold human suffering. While posturing as a champion of choice, International Planned Parenthood has been working hand in hand with the population control program in China, almost since its inception. Forced abortion is not a choice.”

China’s draconian one-child policy was instituted in 1979 to control its burgeoning population. Because the Chinese culture valued male children who could support parents in their old age, baby girls were targeted for abortion. The program led to a troubling age imbalance and an equally disturbing lopsided ratio of boys to girls. But the consequences of China’s efforts to depopulate were just beginning.

Startled by the dramatic population disparities that since manifested, China claimed to have ended its one-child policy in 2015 in favor of a two-child policy that is still in place today. But instead of stabilizing China’s population, the two-child policy had the unintended result of further lowering the birth rate. The reasons for this are unclear.

Through it all, International Planned Parenthood Federation has assisted as an integral partner in the depopulation of China.

China’s goals

It is no secret that China’s goal is to become the world’s sole “superpower,” which can exercise global political, economic, and military domination. Without the moral underpinnings of respect for freedom and human rights, China has adopted a “by any means necessary” approach to achieving those goals.

The Chinese Communists have also embraced a revealing aspect of Sun Tzu’s ancient military strategy outlined in The Art of War – at least as far as America is concerned: “Subdue the enemy without fighting.”

That’s not to say that China will not engage its powerful military – it certainly will. Recent news reports give every indication that China is in fact preparing for a global war, with experts predicting that China’s invasion of Taiwan may be imminent.

But invasion of a nation like America would be difficult and costly – if it could succeed at all. That’s where Sun Tzu and his subdue-without-fighting strategy comes in.

Make no mistake, China is engaged in an unconventional war with the U.S. that has, until now, taken the long and patient course of using infiltration at almost every societal level to control America. It has been wildly successful. Only recently have Americans started to wake up to the deep influence China has on American government, academia, news media, business, and even cultural influences like Hollywood and sports.

That infiltration strategy also has allowed China to access to American technology and resources, which it has been acquiring for years in legitimate and illegitimate ways. Those acquisitions include a substantial emphasis on the field of biotechnology.

Global domination of biodata

China has never embraced the Western views that generally place a high value on human life. Because of their typically-Communist utilitarian view that people exist to serve the state, the Chinese Communists have no moral issues with engaging in human experimentation that Western nations would find abhorrent.

To accomplish its geopolitical goals, China has focused heavily on acquiring biotechnology and DNA from Americans while attempting to attain worldwide domination in the field of biodata.

China has become the largest repository for American DNA in the world. One important source of American DNA is tissue and organs procured from aborted babies at Planned Parenthood abortion facilities in the U.S.

Gordon Chang, a highly respected expert on China who authored the book The Coming Collapse of China, made a startling statement about China’s possession of American DNA in a December 2020 interview with America Can We Talk:

If you want to find the biggest database of the DNA of Americans, don’t look in America. The place that you find that is China.

China has infiltrated numerous American biotech companies for the purpose of obtaining data and new technologies. And they are willing to get it any way they can.

Chang has commented on China’s efforts to gain an advantage in biotechnology.

These [biotech] companies from China will try to have research collaborations, they have all sorts of partnerships with U.S. companies in DNA and genetics. And whatever they can’t get legally, they will steal it. So, for instance, the hack that was discovered or released in January 2015, of Anthem, the second largest American insurance company – that was China. They got a lot of information on Americans – perhaps 80 million of them. . . On the other hand, China is preventing Chinese research institutes and companies from sharing Chinese DNA.”

The problem of China’s infiltration of America’s biotechnology industry is so severe that even Newsweek reported on it on April 23, 2021, stating, “More than 500 U.S. scientists are under investigation for being compromised by China and other foreign countries, according to a recent hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. The hearing was focused on protecting the U.S.’s biomedical research from foreign entities such as China.”

Gene-editing programs

It has been widely reported that China has engaged in gene editing and attempted cloning of human beings. In fact, China is a Mecca for international scientists who want to conduct human experimentation that is banned as unethical in their home nations.

Brandon Weichert, author of The Weichert Report and Winning Space, commented on this troubling development in an interview with the Gatestone Institute, in February 2021:

What is most disturbing about these endeavors is that China has gleaned access to CRISPR and advanced genetic and biotech research, thanks to their relationship with the United States and other advanced Western nations. American research labs, biotech investors, and scientists have all striven to do research and business in China’s budding biotech arena. . . because the ethical standards for research. . . are so low.

The lack of ethics and respect for individual human rights makes China’s acquisition of CRISPR technology worrisome, to say the least.

To put it simply, the CRISPR technology allows for extremely accurate gene editing. It can attach to selected parts of a DNA strand, untwist it, splice out a section, then insert a new portion of DNA containing the desired genes to produce changes in the DNA stand. It can also disable gene sequences altogether. [Watch a video that explains this.]

The moral implications of this are frightening.

In 2015, China became the first nation to use CRISPR gene-editing technology on human embryos, eventually producing genetically altered twin girls in November 2018. China has apparently produced other genetically altered babies as well.

It is no secret that China is attempting to create a Chinese “master race” using the powerful CRISPR technology, which makes the Nazi master race programs seem amateurish.

Secondly, China’s military is also heavily involved in these kinds of human experiments. They are seeking to develop a genetically enhanced “super soldier,” a program heavily denounced by former Director of Intelligence John Ratcliff.

This is not science fiction. In China, it is a reality.

It has become startlingly clear that China could advance its geopolitical goal of global dominance by using its new “master race” as the global ruling class with their “super soldiers” as the enforcers.

“We do not yet know all the repercussions of playing God with the human genome, but this cannot end well. There are good reasons most countries have laws against this kind of unethical and immoral human experimentation,” said Newman.

In September, 2018, President Donald J. Trump put an end to the National Health Institute’s policy of purchasing aborted baby remains from Planned Parenthood and using them for experimentation and human-animal hybridization in the U.S.. However, within the first 100 days of the pro-Planned Parenthood Biden-Harris Administration, that policy was rolled back and the experimentation with human baby remains now has the green light.

Given China’s penchant for espionage in the biotech field, there is a great likelihood that any data gleaned from these resumed experiments in the U.S. will fall into the hands of the Communist Chinese Party.

Yet, with China aborting an estimated 23 million unborn babies annually, surly it has plenty of tissue of its own that can be used to conduct their unethical biotech programs, which include the creation of chimeras — experimental crosses between human beings and animals.

So why does China have a seemly insatiable demand for tissue and DNA from American sources such as Planned Parenthood? That answer involves another application of gene-editing technology that has dreadful implications.

‘Civilization Killer’ virus

CRISPR is not only able to manipulate the genomes of humans and animals, but it also has the capability of altering or enhancing viruses.

Last year, the world was stunned and radically changed with the release of the COVID-19 virus, which is believed by former U.S. State Department officials to have originated at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan, China.

In January 2021, a Reuters report noted that in November 2020, the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Donald Trump proposed adding gene-editing technology to the U.S. export control list “because it could be used to create a bioweapon.”

That is exactly what David Asher, former top investigator for the State Department under Mike Pompeo believes happened.

“The Wuhan Institute of Virology is not the National Institute of Health. It was operating a secret, classified program. In my view, and I’m just one person, my view is it was a biological weapons program,” Asher told Fox News’ Jennifer Griffin in a segment that aired on March 12, 2021.

Griffin also reported further that during a panel discussion at the Hudson Institute where he now works, Asher doubled down on his view that the COVID-19 virus was bioweapon, and how it benefitted China.

And if you believe, as I do, that this might have been a weapons vector gone awry, not deliberately released, but in development and then somehow leaked, this has turned out to be the greatest weapon in history. You’ve taken out 15 to 20 percent of global GDP. You’ve killed millions of people. The Chinese population has been barely affected. Their economies roared back to being number one in the entire G20.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo backed up his former colleague during a his own powerful interview with FoxNews.

There are facts that make it indicative that this came out of that laboratory through what was likely an accidental leak. The Chinese Party won’t let anybody into that lab to look at what happened. They disappeared journalists. They made doctors that knew what happened go away. That coverup itself is a crime.

In an online interview with Steve Bannon’s Pandemic War Room on March 13, 2021, Gordon Chang made another startling revelation.

This is not the last pathogen to come from Chinese soil, and Xi Jinping now knows he can spread a disease . . . We’ve got to develop deterrents, and the reason is especially important now, Steve, is that China’s working on pathogens that will leave the Chinese alone – the Chinese will be immune to them – but they will sicken everybody else. So, China’s working on civilization killers. This could leave China as the only viable society. . . And why the media isn’t talking about this, I don’t know. But this is their greatest failing because this is our greatest challenge.

Chang’s assertion that the Chinese are attempting to use American DNA to develop a “civilization killer” bioweapon that can target certain ethnic or racial groups, such as Caucasian Americans, while exempting the Chinese people should concern everyone.

Decreasing the population of their enemies makes their goals of global domination much easier because smaller populations are easier to control than large ones.

This strongly implies that DNA obtained from aborted babies supplied to China by American Planned Parenthood facilities may be contributing to the development of a bioweapon (virus) that could bring America and the rest of the world into submission to China.

If true — and it more than likely is — this means Planned Parenthood has crossed the bright red line to treason.

Imploding demographics

Gordon Chang has issued yet another warning about China that brings urgency to the threat of that nation using a bioweapon against the U.S.

In a major speech given by Xi Jinping in March 2021, China’s President proclaimed, “The strong West and weak East is history … the East is rising, and the West is declining,” adding “the biggest source of chaos in the world nowadays is the United States, … the United States is the biggest threat to our country’s development and security.”

Chang responded to that statement in an interview with Fox News’ Martha McCallum on March 4, 2021:

It sounds like he believes China’s strong, but actually I think he has a closing window of opportunity to achieve historic objectives. Because he realizes he has a problem with his economy, but he’s – more important – has a problem with demography. China right now is four times – more than four times more populous as the United States. By the end of this century, it’s probably going to be less populous than the U.S. That’s the most dramatic collapse in demography in history, absent war or disease, and if Beijing doesn’t achieve its objectives in five years, it has no hope of catching up or passing us . . . China is extremely hostile against the United States – inherently hostile – in the nature of that regime.

The end of China’s birth limits?

China waited too long to reverse their forced one and two-child population control policies. That has backed them into a corner and prompted a surprising new development in China’s population control programs.

According to an April 24, 2021, Epoch Times article by Winnie Han, the Central Bank of the Chinese Communist Party recently released a report signaling the government may be ready to lift all restrictions on birth control.

Reversing the devastating forced depopulation policies may sound like great news, especially for pro-life supporters who have long been appalled at the horrific abuses of forced abortion and sterilization that China has inflicted on its people, but this is not being done for altruistic purposes by any means.

This decision signals an urgent threat to the free nations of the world, including the U.S.

Han quotes China expert and commentator Li Yanming, who makes an eye-opening conclusion about the implications the Chinese Communist Party’s apparent population control reversal.

On the other hand, the CCP’s ambition for global expansion and military hegemony is becoming more and more obvious, and it is reverting to Mao Zedong’s line domestically. . . Therefore, it is likely that the CCP will follow Mao’s practice in the early years of its rule and implement a policy of encouraging and even forcing births for full-scale war preparation and global domination.

This signals to the world that China is ready to make its long-planned move to seize global control.

The clock is ticking

China’s impending population implosion makes it desperate. Gordon Chang has made it clear that if China does not achieve its geopolitical goals of subjugating America and assuming global domination within the next five years, it never will.

Because China will – without hesitation or remorse – use any means necessary to achieve their goals, that gives them motivation to engage in acts such as rigging U.S. elections or creating a bioweapon that targets other races, such as Americans of European descent.

Control of America’s DNA is critical to China’s plans. To thwart those plans, Chang recommends that the U.S. prohibit any American company from giving China control of American DNA.

That includes ancestry companies such as 23 & Me, since most of them hire Chinese companies to conduct the analysis of the DNA samples they collect. What is learned by these analytic companies goes straight to the Chinese Communist Party.

It also includes Planned Parenthood Federation of America, whose affiliates continue to supply China with aborted baby tissue and organs that can be used for both unethical human experimentation and bioweapon development. That puts Planned Parenthood directly on the side of China and reveals how the abortion giant is working against American interests.

The big question is whether our government, which is currently under the control of those with seemingly unfettered allegiance to China and Planned Parenthood, has the will to stand up to them and protect America’s biodata from a nation that is bent on achieving U.S. subservience.

There is reason to believe they won’t.

Ties that bind

The relationship between China and Planned Parenthood is obviously a strong one. Planned Parenthood is in the depopulation business, which aligns with China’s goals.

It’s not an overstatement to say that China needs Planned Parenthood.

For financial and ideological reasons, American globalists need China. That includes corrupt politicians on both sides of the aisle who are willing to sell out their nation for money and power. China is happy to take advantage of that to spy on the U.S. and exploit American resources and technologies, which they need to advance their geopolitical agenda.

These same politicians will stop at nothing to protect Planned Parenthood, increase abortions in the U.S., and subvert the traditional views of family because this diminishes our strength as a culture and weakens our will to resist when the final globalist takeover comes. This also puts Planned Parenthood in a position of vast political power and influence.

Already the Biden-Harris Administration has taken several steps to expand abortion, including the restoration of funding to Planned Parenthood and lifting the safety ban on the distribution of abortion pills through the U.S. Mail put in place by the Trump Administration. These relaxed abortion policies play directly into the Chinese Communists’ hands.

Meanwhile, the Biden-Harris Administration and other powerful politicians currently serving in our government that support Planned Parenthood also have strong ties to Communist China. Individual politicians have benefitted from those relationships.

Those with political and financial links to China that are currently serving in our government should raise eyebrows. Some of the more notable include President Joe Biden, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Sen. Diane Feinstein, Congressman Eric Swalwell, and many others.

In fact, there is no way to know just how deep China’s influence runs in American politics, news media, Big Tech, industry, and academia. Those who have partnered with China, either overtly or covertly, have a financial and ideological interest in helping China – and that means helping Planned Parenthood.

“There’s no way people like Pelosi and Schumer, who became politically and financially powerful with the backing of China, will ever refuse to do their bidding and risk losing that money and influence,” said Operation Rescue’s Troy Newman. “It is now apparent that the reason these American politicians and their partners in the corrupted news media protect Planned Parenthood at all costs is because it weakens America and ingratiates themselves to China.”

Former Secretary of State Pompeo spoke of China’s deep influence on America’s way of life in recent radio interview with Brian Kilmead.

They’re inside the gates here in the United States. They are impacting us here in the United States. They’ve destroyed millions upon millions of American jobs. They are lobbying our members of Congress. We’ve seen this with Congressman Eric Swalwell. They are working our school boards and our city councils to change our way of life here in the United States.

Pompeo addressed the Europeans who have straddled the fence between the U.S. and China and have been reticent to take a stand on the side of life and freedom.

They can’t figure out that the Chinese Communist Party is aiming to destroy civilization in the West and the way we’ve understood it for the last fifty years. And the United States is trying to make the world a better place. That we are a force for good in the world. It’s not about choosing between us. It’s about choosing what kind of life you want to have for your kids and grandkids.

The threat Planned Parenthood poses to the American way of life goes beyond the evils of abortion. By supplying China with American DNA, Planned Parenthood is helping them achieve their dreams of global domination and oppression – by any means necessary.*

President Ronald Reagan talked of the threat of communism in a famous 1964 speech that is as applicable today as it was then.

Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. . . You and I have the courage to say to our enemies, “There is a price we will not pay.” “There is a point beyond which they must not advance.”

We’ll preserve for our children this, the last best hope of man on earth, or we’ll sentence them to take the last step into a thousand years of darkness.

If we want to end this existential threat to our Constitutional Republic, we must not only expose and oppose Planned Parenthood, but we must also expose and oppose the Chinese Communist Party sympathizers in our own government that are aiding and abetting the end of America as we have known it, because, as Reagan said, if America falls, the world falls, and there will be no place to which we might escape.

*Note: Perhaps it is no coincidence that the Antifa-affiliated Communist group By Any Means Necessary (BAMN) appears to have ties to China. This represents another aspect — among others — of the destabilization of America with the assistance of foreign influences that our report could not include due to the length of the subject.

Reprinted with permission from Operation Rescue