Planned Parenthood won’t notify parents if their child becomes a sex crime victim

A Planned Parenthood employee in Nevada revealed on a phone call to the police that 'it is against Planned Parenthood’s policy to notify the parent' of a child who is the victim of a sex crime.

RENO, Nevada (Operation Rescue) – Operation Rescue has obtained a Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) print out from the Police Department in Reno, Nevada, that notes it is Planned Parenthood’s policy to not notify a parent when a daughter under age 18 is the victim of a sex crime.

The 911 call was placed on August 2, 2021 by Katherine Schopp, who is a nurse practitioner with Planned Parenthood Mar Monte, the affiliate that operates the Reno Planned Parenthood abortion facility. Schopp reported that a minor between the ages of 10 and 17 was the victim of a sexual assault by an adult male.

The CAD stated in typical 911-style short-hand:

“Patient is having sex w/an 18yoa male[.] Unk where occurring other than ‘in Reno’ – Juv is in the health center now – Juv will not provide male’s name or current loc to [Planned Parenthood employees] – otherwise [redacted] Juv is cooperative.”

The CAD goes on to state that Planned Parenthood “made contact” with Child Protective Services to make a report prior to notifying police.

However, the one person that was not notified of the minor’s sexual victimization was the mother of the underage child, who was at the Planned Parenthood facility at the time of the call.

“Mother of Juv is [on site] but unaware that RPD is responding and it is against Planned Parenthood’s policy to notify the parent,” stated the CAD. [Emphasis added.]

It is believed that this “don’t tell parents” policy is not confined to Planned Parenthood Mar Monte facilities, but is likely systemic throughout the Planned Parenthood network nationwide.

“It should disturb every parent to know that if their minor child is the victim a sex crime, Planned Parenthood employees will keep that information from them,” said Troy Newman, President of Operation Rescue.

“This is another attempt to fracture the family and keep parents in the dark about matters related to their children’s health and well-being. It is unconscionable that they could have the mother sitting right there at the Planned Parenthood office and not inform her that her minor daughter had been sexually assaulted.”

In Nevada, a child must be at least 16 years old to legally give consent to sexual conduct, which means the minor involved in the August 2021 incident was fifteen or younger – perhaps as young as 10 years old.

Nevada also has no “close in age” exemptions. Any sexual contact with a girl 15 years old or younger is prosecutable as statutory rape.

“Every parent should have the right to know when their child is the victim of a crime, especially a sex crime,” said Newman. “Those kinds of crimes can have a devastating effect on children, who need their parents’ love and support to get through such an ordeal.”

The incident was assigned case number RP210013973 by the Reno Police Department.

Reprinted with permission from Operation Rescue

