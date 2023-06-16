Planned Parenthood’s top executives make over $500,000 a year: report

The American Life League's STOPP International 2023 Report on Planned Parenthood CEO Compensation finds that all 53 chief executive officers of Planned Parenthood affiliates make more than $100,000 per year, with the average compensation rising from $237,999 in 2015 to $317,564 in 2020.

(LifeSiteNews) – Abortion giant Planned Parenthood holds some of the highest-paid nonprofit executives in the United States, according to a report by the pro-life group American Life League (ALL).

ALL’s STOPP International 2023 Report on Planned Parenthood CEO Compensation finds that all 53 chief executive officers of Planned Parenthood affiliates make more than $100,000 per year, with the average compensation rising from $237,999 in 2015 to $317,564 in 2020 – putting them in the 98th percentile of American wage earners.

Planned Parenthood Federation of America president Alexis McGill Johnson made $683,697 from July 2020 through June 2021, with executive healthcare vice president Kimberly Custer and chief development officer Jethro Miller both topping half a million dollars in annual compensation. The abortion giant’s highest-paid affiliate CEO, Darrah Johnson of PP Pacific Southwest, made $616,926 in 2020; the top 10 affiliate heads all made more than $450,000.

To put these numbers in perspective, Fox Business reported that the “average salary for nonprofit CEOs in the U.S. is $184,809, according to Salary.com.”

“Taxpayers have every reason to decry the billions of dollars of taxpayer money being funneled into the nation’s largest abortion chain, and the number one reason is the slaughter by Planned Parenthood of 1,112,486 innocent babies during the same three-year period,” ALL says. “Clearly, it is far past time for Congress to remove Planned Parenthood’s ‘charitable organization’ status and end the forcing of all American citizens to fund this mega-profitable abortion mogul that so greedily lines the pockets of its CEOs with blood money of innocent children along with millions of taxpayers’ hard-earned dollars each and every year.”

In April, Planned Parenthood released its first annual report since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year, revealing that despite newly enforceable abortion bans, the chain committed 374,155 abortions, its second-highest abortion numbers ever – a testament to its prioritization of the issue over all other services (which once again declined) and its receiving of $670.4 million in taxpayer funds last year from the pro-abortion Biden administration.

Fourteen states currently ban all or most abortions, in response to which abortion allies are aggressively pursuing a variety of strategies to preserve abortion “access,” such as easing distribution of abortion pills, legal protection and financial support of interstate abortion travel, attempting to enshrine “rights” to the practice in state constitutions, constructing new abortion facilities near borders shared by pro-life and pro-abortion states, and making liberal states sanctuaries for those who want to evade or violate the laws of more pro-life neighbors. President Joe Biden has called on Congress to codify a “right” to abortion in federal law, which would not only restore but expand the Roe status quo by making it illegal for states to pass virtually any pro-life laws.

As ALL’s latest report indicates, reducing abortion “access” through pro-life laws also threatens to significantly impact lavish salaries for the abortion industry. Planned Parenthood says it charges an average of $580 per chemical abortion, $600 per first-trimester surgical abortion, and anywhere from $714 to $2,000 per surgical second-trimester abortion depending on when in pregnancy the abortion is committed, with late second-trimester abortions being the most lucrative.

